Court of Appeals Digest: Oct. 14, 2024

Civil Nonprecedential







Domestic Relations



Child Protection; Termination of Parental Rights



On appeal from the termination of her parental rights, appellant-mother argued that the District Court abused its discretion in terminating her parental rights because respondent-county failed to prove by clear and convincing evidence (A) a statutory basis for termination of appellant’s parental rights; and (B) that the child’s best interests support termination. Noting the injuries that occurred to the child while in mother’s care, and that mother placed the child in danger by fleeing to Kentucky and refusing to comply with requests by law enforcement to leave a house, the Court of Appeals concluded that clear and convincing evidence supported the District Court’s determination of parental neglect under the statute. Affirmed.



A24-0827 In re Welfare of Child of A.N.W. (Scott County)











Domestic Relations



Dissolution; Choice of Law



In this marital-dissolution case, a consensual special magistrate determined that the law of Finland applied to the parties’ antenuptial agreement and that, under Finnish law, the antenuptial agreement was valid and enforceable. The magistrate also determined that payments made by one party to the other party during the pendency of the case must be offset from the amount due under the antenuptial agreement. In addition, the District Court and the magistrate made multiple awards of need-based attorney fees. Noting that wife’s assertion that she “did not understand” the choice-of-law provision did not tend to prove that husband or his attorney had bad faith or an intent to evade Minnesota law, the Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court and the magistrate did not err in any of the challenged rulings. Affirmed.



A23-0890, A23-1267 Koivu v. Koivu (Hennepin County)











Insurance



Duty to Defend



Appellant-surgeon challenged the District Court’s summary dismissal of his claims against respondent-insurer for breach of the contractual duty to defend and breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The Court of Appeals concluded that appellant’s claims did not allege a “medical incident” within the meaning of insurer’s policy, but rather they were based on gender-identity discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act, and not on a covered medical incident. Therefore, insurer had no duty to defend. Affirmed.



A24-0276 Hoffman v. MMIC Ins., Inc. (Hennepin County)











Insurance



Good Faith



Appellant challenged the Minn. R. Civ. P. 12.02(e) dismissal of his claims against his insurer, respondent, alleging that appellant did not want to settle an underlying action. Appellant argued that his complaint stated a claim upon which relief can be granted because it alleges insurer (1) breached its duty of good faith by failing to inform insurer of his right to withdraw from the liability coverage he invoked and take over his defense, (2) breached its duty of good faith by failing to properly evaluate the claims against appellant, and (3) failed to pay appellant $17,500 in uninsured-motorist benefits. The Court of Appeals concluded insurer that did not have a duty to inform appellant that he could withdraw from the coverage he invoked, that insurer was not liable for any failure to investigate, and that appellant’s complaint failed to state a legally sufficient claim for uninsured-motorist benefits. Affirmed.



A24-0226 Kvalvog v. Secura Supreme Ins. Co. (Otter Tail County)











Insurance



No-Fault Insurance



Appellant insured challenged the District Court’s grant of summary judgment to respondent insurer, arguing that the District Court erred when it determined that she was not entitled to no-fault insurance benefits for injuries she suffered as a result of a collision between the motorcycle she was driving and a motor vehicle. The Court of Appeals concluded that, because the evidence showed that appellant’s injuries were sustained while she was on, mounting, or alighting from a motorcycle, appellant failed to meet her burden to prove that her injuries arose out of the use of a motor vehicle. Affirmed.



A24-0298 Martinez v. LM Gen. Ins. Co. (Hennepin County)











Landlord & Tenant



Attorney Fees



In this dispute regarding attorney fees arising out of an eviction action that ended in appellant-tenant’s favor, appellant challenged an order granting summary judgment to respondent-landlord that reduced a conciliation court attorney-fee award. Appellant argued, inter alia , that the District Court erred in reducing his attorney-fee award from $5,000 to $1,500. The Court of Appeals concluded that, based on the language of the lease that capped the award of attorney fees at $1,500 and the applicable statute, the District Court did not err in reducing appellant’s award. Affirmed.



A24-0702 Nettles v. MPLP W. St Paul 1 LLC (Dakota County)











Unemployment Benefits



Employment Misconduct



Relator challenged an unemployment-law judge’s decision that he was not eligible for unemployment benefits, contending that his actions of urinating in public did not constitute employment misconduct. Relator had been employed as a maintenance assistant and backup bus driver. Noting that relator provided no evidence of any supposed medical condition, the Court of Appeals concluded the unemployment-law judge correctly determined that relator was discharged for employment misconduct. Affirmed.



A24-0455 Vaudrin v. Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. (Dep’t of Emp’t & Econ. Dev.)











Civil Order Opinions







Landlord & Tenant



Tenant Remedies



Appellant-landlord challenged a District Court decision to grant respondent-tenant’s petition for emergency relief in an emergency-tenant-remedies action in which she alleged they had no heat, hot water, or gas at their apartment for several days. The Court of Appeals disagreed with landlord that the District Court did not calculate rent abatement based on diminution in value and was not persuaded by landlord’s argument that appellant did not meet their burden to prove a $0 rental value by a preponderance of the evidence. Affirmed.



A24-0626 Castor v. Ferry (Hennepin County)















Criminal Precedential







Sentencing



Mandatory Minimums



Defendant challenged the validity of his guilty plea to first-degree controlled-substance possession, arguing that his plea was invalid. Specifically, he argued that his plea was unintelligent because he was not aware that imposition of a mandatory-minimum term of imprisonment was a direct consequence of his plea or that the District Court was not authorized to disregard that mandatory-minimum sentence. Instead, he was led to believe that the District Court had authority to grant his request for a downward-dispositional sentencing departure, based on the state’s assertion that, because it had not invoked the mandatory-minimum sentencing provision in the charging document, that provision did not restrict the District Court’s sentencing discretion.



The Court of Appeals held that the District Court is without authority to disregard the mandatory-minimum sentence in Minn. Stat. 152.021, subd. 3(b), which applies to certain repeat offenders who are convicted of a first-degree controlled-substance crime. Because the District Court was not authorized to disregard the relevant mandatory-minimum sentence, defendant’s guilty plea was unintelligent and invalid. Reversed and remanded.



A23-1711 State v. Crawford (Washington County)















Criminal Nonprecedential







Criminal Sexual Conduct



Sufficiency of the Evidence



In this direct appeal, defendant challenged his conviction of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He argued that the evidence at trial was insufficient to support the conviction, arguing the state failed to prove he abuse involved multiple acts committed over an extended period of time. In the alternative, defendant asserted that he was entitled to a new trial because the District Court abused its discretion in making various evidentiary rulings and that the prosecutor committed misconduct. Noting the victim in a recorded interview said the abuse occurred over a span of more than three months and she testified that the abuse happened almost every day, the Court of Appeals concluded that defendant’s conviction was supported by sufficient evidence. Furthermore, his arguments for a new trial were unavailing. Affirmed.



A23-1849 State v. Juring (Steele County)











DWI



Jury Instructions



In these consolidated appeals, defendant argued that her convictions for driving while impaired (DWI), breath-test refusal, motor-vehicle theft, and driving after cancellation must be reversed because the District Court plainly erred when instructing the jury on “physical control” because it failed to account for inoperability of the vehicle, and the prosecutor improperly elicited opinion testimony. The state argued that the District Court abused its discretion by granting defendant’s motion for a downward dispositional departure. Noting that the evidence showed that defendant drove away in the vehicle, the vehicle was found crashed in the ditch, defendant was the only person found near the vehicle, the only reasonable inference was that defendant drove the car to where it came to rest, and the evidence showed that defendant could have been in physical control of the vehicle that she rendered inoperable by driving it into the ditch, the Court of Appeals concluded that the jury instruction fit the evidence presented to the jury. Affirmed.



A23-1698, A23-1811 State v. Sanchez (Otter Tail County)











Murder



Self-Defense



Defendant challenged his convictions of multiple counts of attempted second-degree murder, arguing that the state failed to disprove any of the elements of self-defense and that the prosecutor erred by misstating the law and eliciting improper testimony. Noting that defendant’s duty to retreat arose when he was told that the group was armed and was looking for him with the intent of killing him, and that instead of avoiding a potentially deadly confrontation, defendant chose to buy a loaded gun and enter the bar with it, the Court of Appeals concluded that created, rather than avoided, the dangerous situation, and that the jury reasonably could have found that the state disproved the no-reasonable-possibility-of-retreat element. And there was no prosecutorial error. Affirmed.



A23-1415 State v. Phillips (Ramsey County)











Murder



Self-Defense



Defendant appealed from final judgment of conviction, following a jury trial, for second-degree intentional murder, second-degree felony murder, and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. On appeal, defendant raised four challenges to his murder convictions. Defendant argued, inter alia , that the state failed to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that he acted in self-defense and that his second-degree felony murder conviction must be vacated because it is an included offense of second-degree intentional murder. Noting that defendant and another fired on the victim before the victim revealed that he intended to use deadly force, or any force, against either of them, and that defendant took the fourth, fatal shot eight or nine seconds after the third shot, the Court of Appeals conclude that there was sufficient evidence to allow the jury to determine that defendant was the initial aggressor and that defendant did not act reasonably when he used force. However, the District Court should not have entered convictions for both counts of second-degree murder. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.



A23-1379 State v. Rucker (Ramsey County)











Plea Withdrawal



Fair & Just



Defendant challenged the District Court’s denial of his pre-sentence request to withdraw his guilty plea to felony violation of a domestic-abuse no-contact order, arguing that he did not understand that if he pleaded guilty, he would not be able to raise any issues on appeal related to his previous attorney’s representation. Noting that the record did not indicate that defendant expressed, prior to pleading guilty, a desire to preserve his right to appeal challenges to his prior attorney’s representation, the Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court did not abuse its discretion by determining that defendant did not present a fair-and-just reason to withdraw his guilty plea. Affirmed.



A23-1789 State v. Lueck (Hennepin County)











Relationship Evidence



Probative Value



In this direct appeal following a conviction for felony domestic assault, defendant argued that the District Court abused its discretion by admitting evidence of a past incident of domestic abuse as relationship evidence under Minn. Stat. 634.20. The Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court did not commit reversible error merely because it did not, on the record, balance the probative value of the evidence against its potential for unfair prejudice to defendant. Furthermore, admission of the evidence was harmless. Affirmed.



A23-1904 State v. Juring (Steele County)











Search Warrants



Probable Cause



In this appeal from final judgment, defendant argued that his conviction for third-degree murder must be reversed because the District Court erred by denying his motion to suppress evidence obtained pursuant to search warrants for defendant’s Facebook Messenger and cellphone accounts. In the alternative, defendant sought a correction of his sentence, arguing that the state failed to prove that an out-of-state conviction qualified as a felony under Minnesota law. Noting that the victim’s mother sent a message to defendant via Facebook Messenger telling defendant that she had alerted the police to the victim’s possible overdose, the Court of Appeals concluded that the issuing judge had a substantial basis for concluding probable cause existed. However, the state failed to prove that the Wisconsin identity-theft conviction would result in a felony-level sentence in Minnesota. Affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded.



A23-1310 State v. Lott (Ramsey County)











Seizure



Free to Leave



In this pretrial appeal from the District Court’s order suppressing evidence and dismissing the criminal complaint against defendant for fifth-degree possession of cocaine, the state argued that the court erred by determining that a police officer seized defendant at the time the officer asked defendant to step out of a vehicle and, in the alternative, that the officer had reasonable, articulable suspicion to seize defendant. Noting that the officer approached defendant in a parked car, requested that defendant state and spell his name, stated that he could smell marijuana, and asked defendant to exit the car to talk, the Court of Appeals concluded that the officer’s actions here would lead a reasonable person under the same circumstances to believe that they were not free to leave. Affirmed.



A24-0573 State v. Dawson (Crow Wing County)











Sentencing



Downward Departures



On appeal from his conviction of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, defendant argued that the District Court abused its discretion by denying his motion for a downward dispositional departure from his presumptive prison sentence. Noting that the record reflected that the District Court carefully considered the testimony and information presented at the sentencing hearing before making its decision, the Court of Appeals concluded that the District Court did not abuse its discretion by denying defendant’s motion for a downward dispositional departure. Affirmed.



A23-1414 State v. Powell (Ramsey County)











Traffic Stops



Expansion of Scope



Defendant was convicted, following a jury trial, of third-degree possession of methamphetamine, first-degree refusal to submit to chemical testing for suspected driving while impaired (DWI), and driving after revocation of his driver’s license. On appeal, he challenged the District Court’s denial of his pretrial motion to suppress evidence obtained during a traffic stop, arguing that (1) police unlawfully expanded the scope of the stop by continuing to question the other occupants of the vehicle after arresting defendant and (2) evidence obtained through that impermissible expansion must be suppressed and could not justify the subsequent warrantless search of the vehicle. The Court of Appeals concluded that, even if detaining the passengers, questioning them, and removing them from the vehicle expanded the scope of the traffic stop for the passengers, defendant did not demonstrate that it did so for him. Furthermore, the search of the vehicle he was driving was justified by probable cause to suspect the vehicle contained open containers of alcohol and controlled substances. Affirmed.



A23-1865 State v. Boyd (Otter Tail County)

