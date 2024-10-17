Tax Court Digest: Oct. 16, 2024

Property Tax



Valuation



This property tax case concerned the market value, for taxes payable in 2024, of a cabin property located on the north shore of Long Lake, approximately half a mile east of Vergas. The Tax Court reduced the value of the subject property from $697,400 to $590,100.



56-CV-23-1683 Bennett v. County of Otter Tail

Copyright © 2024 BridgeTower Media. All Rights Reserved.

For top headlines, breaking news and more, visit minnlawyer.com or sign up for our newsletter .