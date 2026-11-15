Saint Paul’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from hospitals to home care and therapy clinics. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a medical–surgical unit in a community-focused critical access hospital. You’ll run daily operations, mentor nurses, manage budgets, and drive quality and safety across the unit.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, Travel

Pay: $1,662 per week (40 hrs, 5x8 day shifts)

13-week rehab contract with daytime hours and a dedicated recruiter to help with housing, travel, and payroll. Comes with 401(k) match, day-1 medical, weekly pay, CEU and license reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Jackson Therapy Partners

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Travel contract

Pay: $1,520 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

Work in a skilled nursing facility helping patients regain daily living skills. Offers weekly on-time pay, full medical benefits, 401(k) match, housing options, and travel/license reimbursement starting day one.

Employer: Centra Healthcare Solutions

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, Travel contract

Pay: $1,444 per week (40 hrs, 8-hr day shifts)

SNF/LTC contract for COTAs with at least 1 year of recent experience. Includes highly competitive pay, 401(k) with match, health insurance, CEU and license reimbursement, housing or per diem, and possible completion bonuses.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: St Paul, MN & surrounding areas

Type: Part-time listed; program supports 36+ hrs/week full-time schedules

Pay: $35–$37 per hour (includes weekend/overnight differentials)

Accredited new grad nurse residency with paid training, simulation labs, and 1:1 support. You’ll provide one-on-one home care with flexible 8/10/12-hour shifts, weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and $1,200 referral bonuses.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM , rotational weekends

Monday–Friday, , rotational weekends Pay: $24.00–$27.00 per hour

Hands-on role doing venous and capillary draws (including pediatrics) plus POC testing. Comes with day-1 medical (for 30+ hrs), vacation/health time, 6 holidays + “MyDay,” 401(k) with match, ESPP, education assistance, and strong career growth options.

Employer: Bright Spectrum Center

Location: Saint Paul, MN (in person)

Type: Not specified (in-person clinical role)

Not specified (in-person clinical role) Pay: $65.00–$75.00 per hour

Join a growing autism center providing ABA and EIDBI services. You’ll run assessments, write treatment plans, supervise staff, train parents, and enjoy flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and a supportive, collaborative team.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Saint Paul tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.