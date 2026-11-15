St. Paul has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. Each one has a unique personality and is being cared for by local rescues who know them well.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Calm, easygoing, a bit shy at first, but very cuddly once she trusts you. Chrissy loves to curl up next to her foster, stretch out, and loaf in cozy spots like a cave bed or fresh laundry.

Calm, easygoing, a bit shy at first, but very cuddly once she trusts you. Chrissy loves to curl up next to her foster, stretch out, and loaf in cozy spots like a cave bed or fresh laundry. Energy level: Low – prefers relaxing and cuddling over playing.

Low – prefers relaxing and cuddling over playing. Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota

Contact: (952) 831-3825

Chrissy sounds perfect for a quiet home that enjoys gentle company and soft snuggles.

👉 Meet Chrissy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (dilute calico)

Domestic Shorthair (dilute calico) Age: 5 years (adult)

5 years (adult) Gender: Female

Female Personality: Playful, affectionate, patient, polite, and silly. Her foster calls her “Stevia” or “Sweetie” because she’s such a little lovebug.

Playful, affectionate, patient, polite, and silly. Her foster calls her “Stevia” or “Sweetie” because she’s such a little lovebug. Energy level: Medium – happy to play or nap, depending on the mood of the home. She enjoys sleeping in her cat bed or under the covers.

Medium – happy to play or nap, depending on the mood of the home. She enjoys sleeping in her cat bed or under the covers. Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota

Contact: (952) 831-3825

Stevie could be a great match for a home that wants both fun playtime and cozy cuddle time.

👉 Meet Stevie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Personality: Still being evaluated – she’s new to the rescue, and more info will be shared soon.

Still being evaluated – she’s new to the rescue, and more info will be shared soon. Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.

Contact: (612) 900-2757

More info: Visit https://felinerescue.org to learn where she is located and get updates.

If you like the idea of giving a newer arrival a chance, Trixie could be the cat for you.

👉 Meet Trixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Paul, MN, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful cats, or share this with a friend who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.