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💰 Saint Paul Accounting Jobs with Multiple State & Private Openings
Saint Paul has some solid accounting roles right now, especially with the State of Minnesota. Good mix of hands-on bookkeeping and higher-level budget work.
Accounts Payable Specialist
- Employer: Tharp Consulting
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle accounts payable, reconciliations, and general ledger support for a residence’s business office. Good fit if you like detailed bookkeeping, audit prep, and keeping cash flow tight and organized.
DPS Accounting Officer – Accounting Officer Principal
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Location: St. Paul, MN (telework eligible up to ~50% depending on division needs)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Salary: $68,841 – $101,476 annually
- Job ID: 97805
- Application deadline: 11/30/2026
Lead budgeting, long-range financial planning, and advanced analysis for state and federal funds. Great if you have 3+ years in accounting/budget/finance, want strong state benefits, and like high-impact work that supports public safety across Minnesota.
Accounts Receivable Specialist / Accounting Officer
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF)
- Location: St. Paul, MN (telework up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time, limited (about 2 months), with full state benefits
- Salary: $50,947 – $73,706 annually
- Job ID: 98439
- Application deadline: 11/16/2026
Short-term role focused on payments, invoicing, refunds, write-offs, and reconciliations in SWIFT. Good option if you have 2+ years technical accounting, want state experience on your resume, and like detailed A/R work with clear processes.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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