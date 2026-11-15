Saint Paul has some solid accounting roles right now, especially with the State of Minnesota. Good mix of hands-on bookkeeping and higher-level budget work.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle accounts payable, reconciliations, and general ledger support for a residence’s business office. Good fit if you like detailed bookkeeping, audit prep, and keeping cash flow tight and organized.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Location: St. Paul, MN (telework eligible up to ~50% depending on division needs)

(telework eligible up to ~50% depending on division needs) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Salary: $68,841 – $101,476 annually

Job ID: 97805

Application deadline: 11/30/2026

Lead budgeting, long-range financial planning, and advanced analysis for state and federal funds. Great if you have 3+ years in accounting/budget/finance, want strong state benefits, and like high-impact work that supports public safety across Minnesota.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF)

Location: St. Paul, MN (telework up to 50%)

(telework up to 50%) Type: Full-time, limited (about 2 months), with full state benefits

Salary: $50,947 – $73,706 annually

Job ID: 98439

Application deadline: 11/16/2026

Short-term role focused on payments, invoicing, refunds, write-offs, and reconciliations in SWIFT. Good option if you have 2+ years technical accounting, want state experience on your resume, and like detailed A/R work with clear processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.