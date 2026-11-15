Saint Paul’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on floor work to leadership and quality roles. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a forklift, move materials safely, and keep inventory flowing for a manufacturing team. Good fit if you have forklift experience, like organized work, and want a steady role supporting production.

Employer: Mortenson (BLUvera)

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,600 – $178,000 base + incentive plan

Senior leadership role driving Lean, continuous improvement, and the BLUvera Operating System across multiple facilities. Great for someone with 10+ years in manufacturing leadership who loves strategy, coaching teams, and improving safety, quality, and cost.

Employer: Konik (for a local manufacturer)

Location: White Bear Lake, MN (Twin Cities area)

Type: Direct hire (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as full-time direct hire )

Direct hire (listed as internship on LinkedIn, but described as ) Pay: $35–$40/hour, expected $100K–$115K/year with scheduled OT

Day-shift maintenance role in a continuous-production plant, heavy on electrical and PLC troubleshooting. Monday–Friday, about 50 hours/week, with health & dental, 401k with match, PTO, and overtime after 40 hours.

Employer: Mortenson (BLUvera)

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,300 – $77,400 base + incentive plan

Support BLUvera’s ISO 9001-based Quality Management System by managing documents, audits, training records, and quality data. Nice match if you’re detail-focused, comfortable with SharePoint/Office, and want to grow in quality and manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the company’s other openings—manufacturers here are hiring across many skill levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.