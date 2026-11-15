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St Paul
🍽️ Saint Paul Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Saint Paul’s food scene is busy right now, from the airport to downtown. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours.
General Manager – Tex-Mex Restaurant at MSP Airport
- Employer: cocina del barrio MSP
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (MSP Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $75,000 – $80,000 per year
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant and bar inside MSP, with a big focus on team leadership, guest experience, and high-volume operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, transit/parking help, and more.
Line Cook – Herbies on the Park
- Employer: Levy
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Part-time, event-based
- Pay: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Cook entrees, sides, and apps at one of St. Paul’s iconic venues, with a focus on quality and consistency. Includes perks like Instapay (early wage access), savings tools, wellness program, discount marketplace, and EAP.
Dishwasher – Herbies on the Park
- Employer: Levy
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Part-time, event-based
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Keep the kitchen running smoothly by handling dishwashing and cleanliness for busy events; ServSafe Food Handling Certification is required. Offers the same Levy perks like Instapay, savings tools, wellness program, and employee discounts.
If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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