Saint Paul’s food scene is busy right now, from the airport to downtown. Here are a few solid picks if you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours.

Employer: cocina del barrio MSP

cocina del barrio MSP Location: Saint Paul, MN (MSP Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $80,000 per year

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a full-service Tex-Mex restaurant and bar inside MSP, with a big focus on team leadership, guest experience, and high-volume operations. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, transit/parking help, and more.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Cook entrees, sides, and apps at one of St. Paul’s iconic venues, with a focus on quality and consistency. Includes perks like Instapay (early wage access), savings tools, wellness program, discount marketplace, and EAP.

Employer: Levy

Levy Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time, event-based

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Keep the kitchen running smoothly by handling dishwashing and cleanliness for busy events; ServSafe Food Handling Certification is required. Offers the same Levy perks like Instapay, savings tools, wellness program, and employee discounts.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.