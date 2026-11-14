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📢 Local pros visit SRRMS to share architecture careers
📢 Middle schoolers explore architecture and construction careers
Seventh- and eighth-grade students in Amy Stedje’s Careers classes at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School recently heard from professionals in architecture and construction.
On November 2–3, guest speakers from Wold Architects and Kraus-Anderson Construction visited the classes to:
- Share what they do in their jobs
- Explain how building projects move from design to construction
- Show students how real projects are planned and built
Students looked at blueprints for the new Creekside Early Education Center, reviewed project timelines and phases, and compared digital plans with photos from the Pleasantview Elementary project. They also saw aerial photos of progress at Creekside and the Outdoor Activities Complex.
Guest speakers included Jon Scott and Brandon Larkin from Kraus-Anderson, and Richelle Marek and Lindsy Schneider from Wold Architects.
More Info: Exploring Careers in Architecture and Construction...
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