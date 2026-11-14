📢 Middle schoolers explore architecture and construction careers

Seventh- and eighth-grade students in Amy Stedje’s Careers classes at Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School recently heard from professionals in architecture and construction.

On November 2–3, guest speakers from Wold Architects and Kraus-Anderson Construction visited the classes to:

Share what they do in their jobs

Explain how building projects move from design to construction

Show students how real projects are planned and built

Students looked at blueprints for the new Creekside Early Education Center, reviewed project timelines and phases, and compared digital plans with photos from the Pleasantview Elementary project. They also saw aerial photos of progress at Creekside and the Outdoor Activities Complex.

Guest speakers included Jon Scott and Brandon Larkin from Kraus-Anderson, and Richelle Marek and Lindsy Schneider from Wold Architects.