Saint Paul’s logistics scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like warehouse work, forklifts, and leading operations. Here are several strong options, from hands-on roles to top-level leadership.

Employer: Americold Logistics, LLC.

Americold Logistics, LLC. Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50/hr base, plus up to $4.85/hr production incentives and $1/hr 2nd shift differential

Operate sit-down and stand-up forklifts in a cold-storage warehouse that helps keep food safe around the world. This is a good fit if you’re detail-focused, can handle cold temps, and want solid benefits and overtime potential.

Employer: Ascentek

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, salaried, Mon–Fri, 2nd shift (12:00 pm – 8:30 pm)

Pay: $65,000 – $75,000/year (anticipated range)

Lead a team handling inventory, shipping/receiving, and CDL drivers while driving safety and performance. This role comes with strong benefits (401k match, 21 PTO days, paid parental leave, bonus plan) and room to grow your leadership career.

Employer: Ascentek

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, hourly, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 11:00 am – 7:30 pm)

Pay: $20 – $24/hr (anticipated range)

Hands-on role running pumps, bulk trucks, hoses, and forklifts to move lubricants and other products safely. Great if you like active warehouse work, learning HAZMAT processes, and want strong benefits plus paid training.

Employer: JLL

Location: Remote – based in St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $145,000 – $165,000/year (expected range)

Senior leadership role building and leading a global sourcing & procurement team for a major client. Ideal for someone with 10+ years of strategic sourcing experience who wants to drive global strategy, savings, and supplier performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train or consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.