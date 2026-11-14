Saint Paul has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially in state government and banking. If you’ve got management experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Minnesota – Children Youth & Families Dept

State of Minnesota – Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid, up to 50% telework within MN or neighboring states)

(Hybrid, up to 50% telework within MN or neighboring states) Type: Full-time, executive, classified

Salary: $112,042 – $160,734 annually

Job ID: 98438

98438 Closes: 12/04/2026

Lead the state’s tech modernization work for children, youth, and family services. This role owns the vision and strategy for major digital and product initiatives, works directly with executive leadership, and offers strong public-sector benefits and hybrid flexibility.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services

Location: St. Paul, MN (Telework eligible within MN or nearby, with approval)

(Telework eligible within MN or nearby, with approval) Type: Full-time, executive, classified

Salary: $81,077 – $116,781 annually

Job ID: 98425

98425 Closes: 11/30/2026

Run the Limits on Receiving Public Funds program within the Office of Inspector General. You’ll supervise a coordinator team, lead cross-agency work, and be the go-to expert on program rules and data systems, all with solid state benefits.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Saint Paul, MN (On-site, Monday–Friday)

(On-site, Monday–Friday) Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,515 – $95,900 (plus incentives and full benefits)

Lead two on-site teams handling mail, records, and document workflows. Good fit if you like people leadership plus hands-on operations, process improvement, and cross-team projects in a large, stable financial institution.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and qualifications, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.