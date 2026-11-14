undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Saint Paul Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Saint Paul has some strong leadership roles open right now, especially in state government and banking. If you’ve got management experience, these are worth a look.
Systems Modernization & Product Officer (Product Management Director Sr)
- Employer: State of Minnesota – Children Youth & Families Dept
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid, up to 50% telework within MN or neighboring states)
- Type: Full-time, executive, classified
- Salary: $112,042 – $160,734 annually
- Job ID: 98438
- Closes: 12/04/2026
Lead the state’s tech modernization work for children, youth, and family services. This role owns the vision and strategy for major digital and product initiatives, works directly with executive leadership, and offers strong public-sector benefits and hybrid flexibility.
Limits on Receiving Public Funds Supervisor (Human Services Supervisor 3)
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Telework eligible within MN or nearby, with approval)
- Type: Full-time, executive, classified
- Salary: $81,077 – $116,781 annually
- Job ID: 98425
- Closes: 11/30/2026
Run the Limits on Receiving Public Funds program within the Office of Inspector General. You’ll supervise a coordinator team, lead cross-agency work, and be the go-to expert on program rules and data systems, all with solid state benefits.
Operations Manager 3
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (On-site, Monday–Friday)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $81,515 – $95,900 (plus incentives and full benefits)
Lead two on-site teams handling mail, records, and document workflows. Good fit if you like people leadership plus hands-on operations, process improvement, and cross-team projects in a large, stable financial institution.
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and qualifications, and you might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.