Saint Paul has some solid planning and development roles right now, especially if you like codes, history, or real estate. Here are a few worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: St Paul, MN (remote role)

(remote role) Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Already selling homes? This lets you keep your real estate license and add mortgage work on top, so you can earn from both sides of the deal. You get training, development, a flexible schedule, and access to 50+ lenders, all built around helping agents turn their existing network into a second income stream.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Labor & Industry

Location: St. Paul, MN (no telework)

(no telework) Type: Full-time, classified state role

Salary: $87,299 – $125,488 annually

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm

Monday–Friday, 7:00 am – 3:30 pm Closing Date: 11/19/2026

Lead the state’s High-Pressure Piping Inspections Unit, guiding code enforcement and licensing to keep buildings safe across Minnesota. This role offers strong pay, union middle-management status, pension, affordable health benefits, paid leave, and 12 paid holidays, plus the chance to shape statewide standards and serve as the Commissioner’s designee on the Board of High-Pressure Piping Systems.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Administration – State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO)

Location: St. Paul, MN (up to 50% hybrid telework)

(up to 50% hybrid telework) Type: Full-time, classified state role

Salary (Principal): $68,841 – $101,477 annually

Salary (Coordinator): $79,156 – $117,742 annually

Travel: Up to 5%

Up to 5% Closing Date: 12/03/2026

If you love historic buildings and transportation planning, this role has you reviewing MnDOT and FHWA projects, evaluating historic resources, and guiding Section 106 compliance. You’ll collaborate with MnDOT, tribes, local governments, and the public, with good state benefits, pension, and potential tuition reimbursement, all while helping protect Minnesota’s cultural heritage.

If one of these feels close to what you want, don’t wait—skim the posting, check the deadline, and get that application started.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.