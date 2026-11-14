Saint Paul has a solid mix of local and regional driving work right now, from CDL flatbed to package delivery. Good options here if you want steady hours and clear routes.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: $1,280–$1,570 per week + performance pay, $10,000 sign-on bonus for experienced drivers ( $5,000 for new drivers)

+ performance pay, for experienced drivers ( for new drivers) Type: Full-time, team, OTR (home every other week)

(home every other week) Highlights: 100% no-touch dry van freight, 60% drop-and-hook, 10–15 loads per week across the Midwest, Northeast, and South. All CDL-A holders welcome, pet-friendly policy, and at least $1,000/week guaranteed for your first 180 days, plus full benefits and paid orientation.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, local

Highlights: Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) delivering parts to commercial customers, with a mix of driving and in-store customer service. Good fit if you like talking with people, learning auto parts, and want steady hours with growth in a big, stable auto parts chain.

Employer: ProDrivers

Location: St Paul, MN

Pay: $34/hour + 10–15 hours OT

Type: Listed as Internship but functions like full-time CDL-A

Listed as but functions like Highlights: Local flatbed work with home daily schedule, Monday–Friday starting around 5–6 a.m., averaging 2–4 stops per day. You’ll chain/strap/tarp coils (client loads/unloads) and get weekly pay, holiday pay, and medical/dental/vision for you and your family.

Employer: FedEx

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Pay: $23.21/hour starting pay

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri, 7 a.m.–12 p.m.

, Highlights: Drive smaller company vehicles (non-DOT regulated) to pick up and deliver packages, with lots of customer contact. Great if you want a steady weekday morning route, solid starting pay, and big-company benefits.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving roles in Saint Paul tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.