undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📣 Saint Paul Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple $80K+ Paths
Saint Paul is hot right now for experienced closers and product marketers, especially in tech, finance, and housing. If you’re strong at building trust and running a full sales cycle, these roles are worth a look.
Sr. Global Product Manager – Agriculture
Employer: TSI Incorporated (DICKEY-john)
Location: St Paul, MN (up to 20% travel, some international)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $150,000–$165,000/year + potential bonus
Lead global product strategy for precision ag hardware, software, and services. You’ll own the new product pipeline, drive voice-of-customer research, and guide launches that shape TSI’s agriculture portfolio.
FY27 Sr Enterprise HCM Consultant (Virtual, CST)
Employer: Paychex
Location: Virtual (CST, listed in St Paul, MN)
Type: Full-time
Compensation Range: $85,000–$200,000 (base + commission)
High-level enterprise sales role selling a full HCM platform to companies with 100–5,000+ employees. Pure new-logo hunting with structured support, big-deal potential, and uncapped earnings tied to performance.
(Note: Another posting for this same role exists with a different link; it appears to be the same position.)
Sr. Sales Executive – Enterprise
Employer: Paychex
Location: St Paul, MN
Type: Full-time
Compensation Range: $85,000–$200,000 (base + commission)
Enterprise hunter role selling the One Paychex portfolio (PEO, HR, payroll, benefits, and more). Built for seasoned B2B closers who want larger, strategic deals and a commission plan designed for top performers.
Mortgage Loan Officer – Live Transfers & Online Leads
Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)
Location: St Paul, MN (remote role)
Type: Full-time
Comp: Performance-based, bonus eligible (no cap stated)
You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion: turn warm borrowers into funded loans and keep the lead flow coming.
Product Specialist I (Metro) – MSP
Employer: TSI Incorporated – MSP Division
Location: St Paul, MN (up to 10% travel)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,500–$99,000/year + potential bonus
Great fit if you like the mix of technical marketing and sales enablement. You’ll become the go-to expert on specific product lines, create launch and sales content, and support the sales team in semiconductor and pharma markets.
Inside Sales & Design Consultant
Employer: Diversified Distributors LLC
Location: Saint Paul, MN (in-person)
Type: Full-time
Compensation: $50,000–$60,000 base + commission (target $70,000–$90,000)
Blend kitchen & bath design with inside sales for retail, builders, and remodelers. You’ll use Cyncly Design Flex, manage client projects end-to-end, and earn commissions while helping homeowners and builders bring spaces to life.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists multiple roles and often hires at different levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.