Saint Paul is hot right now for experienced closers and product marketers, especially in tech, finance, and housing. If you’re strong at building trust and running a full sales cycle, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TSI Incorporated (DICKEY-john)

Location: St Paul, MN (up to 20% travel, some international)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$165,000/year + potential bonus

Lead global product strategy for precision ag hardware, software, and services. You’ll own the new product pipeline, drive voice-of-customer research, and guide launches that shape TSI’s agriculture portfolio.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Virtual (CST, listed in St Paul, MN)

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $85,000–$200,000 (base + commission)

High-level enterprise sales role selling a full HCM platform to companies with 100–5,000+ employees. Pure new-logo hunting with structured support, big-deal potential, and uncapped earnings tied to performance.

(Note: Another posting for this same role exists with a different link; it appears to be the same position.)

Employer: Paychex

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Compensation Range: $85,000–$200,000 (base + commission)

Enterprise hunter role selling the One Paychex portfolio (PEO, HR, payroll, benefits, and more). Built for seasoned B2B closers who want larger, strategic deals and a commission plan designed for top performers.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Location: St Paul, MN (remote role)

Type: Full-time

Comp: Performance-based, bonus eligible (no cap stated)

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads and online/AI-matched leads—no cold calling, no building a pipeline from scratch. This role is all about conversion: turn warm borrowers into funded loans and keep the lead flow coming.

Employer: TSI Incorporated – MSP Division

Location: St Paul, MN (up to 10% travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,500–$99,000/year + potential bonus

Great fit if you like the mix of technical marketing and sales enablement. You’ll become the go-to expert on specific product lines, create launch and sales content, and support the sales team in semiconductor and pharma markets.

Employer: Diversified Distributors LLC

Location: Saint Paul, MN (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $50,000–$60,000 base + commission (target $70,000–$90,000)

Blend kitchen & bath design with inside sales for retail, builders, and remodelers. You’ll use Cyncly Design Flex, manage client projects end-to-end, and earn commissions while helping homeowners and builders bring spaces to life.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists multiple roles and often hires at different levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.