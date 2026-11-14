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🍽️ Saint Paul Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Saint Paul’s food scene is busy and hiring, especially for folks who like fast, hands-on work and late-night energy.
Here are several solid options if you like leading teams or making great pizza.
General Manager 41084 (Pizza Hut Franchise)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza LLC
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on Restaurant General Manager role where you lead from the floor, not the office. You’ll run daily operations, coach the team in real time, manage P&L, and get access to bonus opportunities, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and other wellness perks (based on eligibility).
Toppers Pizza – Dinner & Closing Pizza Makers – St Paul
- Employer: Toppers Pizza (listing via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)
- Location: St Paul – Grand Ave, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Great fit if you’re a night owl who likes a fast, high-energy kitchen. You’ll work evening to late-night shifts (including weekends) making pizzas and keeping service moving for the late crowd.
Opening/Closing Manager – Weekends (Toppers Pizza)
- Employer: Toppers Pizza (listing via Chick-fil-A Western Center Blvd)
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Weekend Opening/Closing Manager role for someone reliable who can lead, coach, and hold the team accountable. You’ll handle opening or closing the store, cash and paperwork, and keep the restaurant clean and safe—late nights may go as late as 3:00 AM.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.