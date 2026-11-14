Saint Paul has some solid public safety openings right now, especially if you like helping people and staying calm under pressure. These roles are steady, full-time, and come with clear schedules and pay.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: St Paul, MN (healthcare setting)

(healthcare setting) Salary: $19.48/hour

Type: Full-time, daytime (Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Patrol a healthcare campus, respond to alarms, and keep patients and staff safe while driving between areas. This is a good fit if you like being on the move, want steady weekday hours, and have a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Saint Paul, MN (front desk in healthcare)

(front desk in healthcare) Salary: $21.15/hour

Type: Full-time, afternoons/evenings (Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM)

Front desk security with a strong customer service focus—greet visitors, manage access, and respond calmly to issues. Great if you’re people-friendly, detail-oriented, and want a consistent weekday schedule.

Employer: Ecolab

Location: St Paul, MN (campus/headquarters)

(campus/headquarters) Salary: $45,700 – $68,600/year

Type: Full-time, hourly

Higher-responsibility role handling security systems, CCTV, access control, and incident response across a corporate campus. Best for someone with 3–4+ years of security experience, strong tech and problem-solving skills, and a clean Class D (or higher) driver’s license.

If one of these fits your skills and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.