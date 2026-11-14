⚠️ Section 30 brush pile closed for the season

Lake County has closed the Section 30 brush pile because the site has exceeded safe limits.

If you need to drop off brush, please bring it to the Glipi Pit brush pile location instead. The county is requesting that all brush be transported there while Section 30 is closed.

This change is in effect for the season and applies to anyone who normally uses the Section 30 site for brush disposal.