Saint Paul’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on workers and detail-focused quality pros. Here are several full-time roles hiring locally.

Employer: Ace Auto Parts

Ace Auto Parts Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Family-owned Ace Auto Parts needs a detail-oriented person to inspect, clean, photograph, and track auto parts in the warehouse and yard. Monday–Friday, 40 hours a week, with benefits like medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.

Employer: EPIEN Medical Inc

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00/hour

Steady, repetitive labeling and assembly work on medical devices in a team setting. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail and like routine tasks; comes with medical, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.

Employer: Ace Auto Parts

Ace Auto Parts Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role taking apart vehicles and saving good parts for resale. Monday–Friday, 8:30–5:00, very physical work with forklifts and heavy lifting, plus health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts for experienced automotive pros with their own tools.

Employer: SIBELCO

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Permanent, full-time (in person)

Pay: Not listed

Join a global materials company doing sorting, basic equipment checks, and cleaning on a production line. Good for reliable team players who don’t mind standing, lifting, and learning new tasks; offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and 401(k).

Employer: BLUvera (Mortenson affiliate)

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $57,300 – $77,400/year (base range for this role)

Office-based quality role supporting an ISO 9001-style Quality Management System—managing documents, audits, training records, and reports. Great fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy with Word/Excel/SharePoint, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.