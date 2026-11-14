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🏭 Saint Paul Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Full-Time Openings
Saint Paul’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for hands-on workers and detail-focused quality pros. Here are several full-time roles hiring locally.
Quality Control Automotive Parts Specialist
- Employer: Ace Auto Parts
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour
Family-owned Ace Auto Parts needs a detail-oriented person to inspect, clean, photograph, and track auto parts in the warehouse and yard. Monday–Friday, 40 hours a week, with benefits like medical, dental, PTO, 401(k), and employee discounts.
Hand Labeler/Assembly – Medical Device
- Employer: EPIEN Medical Inc
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00/hour
Steady, repetitive labeling and assembly work on medical devices in a team setting. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail and like routine tasks; comes with medical, dental, 401(k), and paid time off.
Automotive Dismantler
- Employer: Ace Auto Parts
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $18.00 – $25.00/hour
Hands-on role taking apart vehicles and saving good parts for resale. Monday–Friday, 8:30–5:00, very physical work with forklifts and heavy lifting, plus health insurance, 401(k), and employee discounts for experienced automotive pros with their own tools.
Production Line Worker
- Employer: SIBELCO
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Permanent, full-time (in person)
- Pay: Not listed
Join a global materials company doing sorting, basic equipment checks, and cleaning on a production line. Good for reliable team players who don’t mind standing, lifting, and learning new tasks; offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, life, disability, and 401(k).
Quality Systems Coordinator
- Employer: BLUvera (Mortenson affiliate)
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $57,300 – $77,400/year (base range for this role)
Office-based quality role supporting an ISO 9001-style Quality Management System—managing documents, audits, training records, and reports. Great fit if you’re organized, tech-savvy with Word/Excel/SharePoint, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.