Saint Paul’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in public service and government work. If you’re a lawyer, claims pro, or paralegal, there are several solid roles with good pay and benefits.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Revenue

Minnesota Department of Revenue Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid)

Salary: $72,433 – $132,984/year (depending on Staff Attorney level)

(depending on Staff Attorney level) Type: Full-time, unlimited

Deadline: 11/25/2026

This role focuses on corporate franchise and pass-through entity tax with a mix of policy work, drafting legislation, and advising on high-profile tax issues. Great fit if you want state benefits, hybrid work, and a clear path from entry-level tax attorney up to advanced specialist.

Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services

Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid eligible)

Salary: $101,142 – $144,510/year

Type: Full-time, unlimited

Deadline: 11/30/2026

Lead the OIG legal team on data privacy, contracts, and systems, supervising attorneys and advising DHS leadership. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ practice, data privacy experience (MGDPA/HIPAA), and want a leadership role with strong state benefits and telework options.

Employer: Metropolitan Council of the Twin Cities

Location: St. Paul, MN

Salary: $81,973 – $132,933/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Investigate and manage auto, general liability, no-fault, and property damage claims for the regional government. Good match if you have a claims background, like negotiation and analysis, and want strong public-sector benefits plus a role that impacts the whole metro area.

Employer: Flaherty & Hood, P.A.

Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid)

Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year

Type: Full-time

Support a growing criminal prosecution practice just steps from the Capitol—case prep, discovery, filings, and coordination with attorneys, law enforcement, and witnesses. Great if you want hands-on courtroom-related work, hybrid flexibility, and mid-sized firm perks (401(k), PTO, health benefits).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and many are open to a range of experience levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.