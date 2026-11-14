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St Paul
⚖️ Saint Paul Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple $80K+ Openings
13 days ago
Saint Paul’s legal scene is busy right now, especially in public service and government work. If you’re a lawyer, claims pro, or paralegal, there are several solid roles with good pay and benefits.
Tax Attorney (Staff Attorney 1–3)
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Revenue
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid)
- Salary: $72,433 – $132,984/year (depending on Staff Attorney level)
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Deadline: 11/25/2026
This role focuses on corporate franchise and pass-through entity tax with a mix of policy work, drafting legislation, and advising on high-profile tax issues. Great fit if you want state benefits, hybrid work, and a clear path from entry-level tax attorney up to advanced specialist.
Staff Attorney Supervisor – Office of Inspector General
- Employer: Minnesota Department of Human Services
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid eligible)
- Salary: $101,142 – $144,510/year
- Type: Full-time, unlimited
- Deadline: 11/30/2026
Lead the OIG legal team on data privacy, contracts, and systems, supervising attorneys and advising DHS leadership. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ practice, data privacy experience (MGDPA/HIPAA), and want a leadership role with strong state benefits and telework options.
Liability Claims Representative II
- Employer: Metropolitan Council of the Twin Cities
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- Salary: $81,973 – $132,933/year
- Type: Full-time, exempt
Investigate and manage auto, general liability, no-fault, and property damage claims for the regional government. Good match if you have a claims background, like negotiation and analysis, and want strong public-sector benefits plus a role that impacts the whole metro area.
Paralegal – Criminal Prosecution
- Employer: Flaherty & Hood, P.A.
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid)
- Salary: $50,000 – $65,000/year
- Type: Full-time
Support a growing criminal prosecution practice just steps from the Capitol—case prep, discovery, filings, and coordination with attorneys, law enforcement, and witnesses. Great if you want hands-on courtroom-related work, hybrid flexibility, and mid-sized firm perks (401(k), PTO, health benefits).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and many are open to a range of experience levels.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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