Saint Paul’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like complex systems, healthcare tech, and public service work. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Forj Medical

Forj Medical Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed under “Job Details” on posting; plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and potential annual bonus

Lead embedded software for life-saving medical devices, from greenfield designs to safety‑critical systems. Great fit if you enjoy C/C++ on embedded Linux/RTOS, working with cross‑discipline teams, and having real impact on patient care.

Employer: Gillette Children's

Location: St Paul, MN (Hybrid – 4+ days/month onsite, must live in MN or WI)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,612 – $186,950/year (median $155,792)

Design enterprise solutions that improve clinical and operational workflows in a mission‑driven pediatric hospital. Ideal if you like low/no‑code, integrations, and working directly with clinical leaders to shape tech strategy.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Onsite 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $105,400 – $124,000/year

Senior role owning distributed FC storage design and operations for a large enterprise environment. Good match if you’re strong with EMC Symmetrix, Cisco/Brocade SAN, scripting, and like a mix of project work, performance tuning, and 24/7 environment support.

Employer: Minnesota State (System Office)

Location: St. Paul, MN (Telework eligible)

Type: Full-time, Unlimited

Salary: $84,417 – $144,301/year

Lead Windows server architecture and administration for mission‑critical systems across Minnesota State colleges and universities. Great if you want deep technical work, stable public‑sector benefits, and a role that sets standards and mentors other admins.

Employer: Building Restoration Corporation

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $29.00/hour

Hands‑on support role keeping a construction/restoration company’s tech running—Windows, macOS, Linux, Apple devices, networking, firewalls, and help desk tickets. Nice fit if you want broad experience and like being the go‑to tech person on site.

Employer: State of Minnesota – Attorney General's Office

Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid eligible)

Type: Full-time, Unlimited

Salary: $78,759 – $129,894/year

Senior DBA/sysadmin role owning SQL Server and Access environments plus Windows servers, AD, Intune, and M365 for the AG’s Office. Good for someone who likes T‑SQL, SSRS/SSIS, modernization projects, and supporting meaningful legal work.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Onsite 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $119,765 – $140,900/year

High‑level engineering role leading data protection and storage strategy (Cohesity, Data Domain, NetApp, ECS, SAN/Fibre). Ideal if you’re ready to set direction for enterprise infrastructure and enjoy architecture, automation, and mentoring others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills are in the ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.