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💻 Saint Paul IT Jobs: Multiple Senior & Mid-Level Roles $78K–$186K
Saint Paul’s tech scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like complex systems, healthcare tech, and public service work. Here are several solid IT roles worth a look this week.
Senior Software Engineer (Embedded)
- Employer: Forj Medical
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range listed under “Job Details” on posting; plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and potential annual bonus
Lead embedded software for life-saving medical devices, from greenfield designs to safety‑critical systems. Great fit if you enjoy C/C++ on embedded Linux/RTOS, working with cross‑discipline teams, and having real impact on patient care.
Solutions Architect
- Employer: Gillette Children's
- Location: St Paul, MN (Hybrid – 4+ days/month onsite, must live in MN or WI)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,612 – $186,950/year (median $155,792)
Design enterprise solutions that improve clinical and operational workflows in a mission‑driven pediatric hospital. Ideal if you like low/no‑code, integrations, and working directly with clinical leaders to shape tech strategy.
Data Storage Specialist Sr
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (Onsite 3+ days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $105,400 – $124,000/year
Senior role owning distributed FC storage design and operations for a large enterprise environment. Good match if you’re strong with EMC Symmetrix, Cisco/Brocade SAN, scripting, and like a mix of project work, performance tuning, and 24/7 environment support.
Information Technology Spec 5 – Senior Windows System Admin
- Employer: Minnesota State (System Office)
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Telework eligible)
- Type: Full-time, Unlimited
- Salary: $84,417 – $144,301/year
Lead Windows server architecture and administration for mission‑critical systems across Minnesota State colleges and universities. Great if you want deep technical work, stable public‑sector benefits, and a role that sets standards and mentors other admins.
IT Assistant
- Employer: Building Restoration Corporation
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $29.00/hour
Hands‑on support role keeping a construction/restoration company’s tech running—Windows, macOS, Linux, Apple devices, networking, firewalls, and help desk tickets. Nice fit if you want broad experience and like being the go‑to tech person on site.
Senior Systems – Database Administrator
- Employer: State of Minnesota – Attorney General's Office
- Location: St. Paul, MN (Hybrid eligible)
- Type: Full-time, Unlimited
- Salary: $78,759 – $129,894/year
Senior DBA/sysadmin role owning SQL Server and Access environments plus Windows servers, AD, Intune, and M365 for the AG’s Office. Good for someone who likes T‑SQL, SSRS/SSIS, modernization projects, and supporting meaningful legal work.
Principal Systems Engineer
- Employer: U.S. Bank
- Location: Saint Paul, MN (Onsite 3+ days/week)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $119,765 – $140,900/year
High‑level engineering role leading data protection and storage strategy (Cohesity, Data Domain, NetApp, ECS, SAN/Fibre). Ideal if you’re ready to set direction for enterprise infrastructure and enjoy architecture, automation, and mentoring others.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your skills are in the ballpark.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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