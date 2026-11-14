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St Paul
🏥 Saint Paul Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $98K+
13 days ago
Saint Paul’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and long‑term care. Here are several solid openings, from entry‑level to advanced clinical roles.
Physical Therapist (Pediatric)
- Employer: Gillette Children's
- Location: St Paul, MN (main campus, some travel to other sites)
- Type: Full-time (4x10s)
- Pay: $37.99–$56.98/hour
Work with kids in outpatient, telehealth, and some inpatient weekend rotations. Great fit if you love pediatrics and want strong benefits, tuition support, and a rehab‑focused team.
CNA PT–FT All Shifts
- Employer: Little Sisters of the Poor
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Part-time & Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Certified CNAs can pick from multiple shifts in a long‑term care setting. Good for dependable team players who value person‑centered care and strong resident relationships.
Medical Coder
- Employer: Minnesota Oncology
- Location: St Paul, MN (must live in MN or WI)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $24.50–$30.00/hour
Code oncology records (ICD‑10, CPT‑4) with a 97% accuracy standard. Comes with robust benefits, PTO, 401(k) with contribution, and room to grow in a specialty practice.
Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2087
- Location: Vadnais Heights, MN (St Paul area)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $18–$31/hour + premiums & incentives
Help process prescriptions and support customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid education, and multiple shift options.
IRTS Clinical Director
- Employer: Sevita – SpringPath Mental Health Services
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $95,000–$98,000/year
Lead an Intensive Residential Treatment program for adults with mental illness and co‑occurring disorders. Ideal for independently licensed clinicians (LICSW/LP/LPCC/LMFT) who want to supervise staff and shape clinical services.
Lab Care Technician I (Phlebotomist)
- Employer: Children’s Minnesota
- Location: Minneapolis & St Paul labs
- Type: Casual/Temporary (min 32 hrs/month)
- Pay: Range not listed (market‑based)
Perform pediatric blood draws and specimen processing in a fast‑paced lab. Great entry point if you have phlebotomy or hospital lab experience and like working with kids.
Pharmacy Data Entry Operator
- Employer: Addison Group (for a pharmacy client)
- Location: St Paul, MN 55107
- Type: Contract-to-hire, On-site
- Pay: $22–$25/hour
Enter and manage high‑volume long‑term care prescriptions, with rotating weekends and free parking. Good match if you’re registered with the MN Board of Pharmacy and detail‑oriented.
Assistant Head Nurse – Cardiac Telemetry
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: United Hospital, Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE, 32 hrs/week)
- Pay: $49.12–$81.77/hour
Day/evening 8‑hour shifts with every‑other‑weekend on a cardiac medicine/telemetry unit. Great for RNs with strong cardiac experience who want leadership responsibilities.
Home Health Pediatric Nurse (RN/LPN) – Southeast Minneapolis Region
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Eagan, Oakdale, Minneapolis, St Paul, Woodbury & nearby
- Type: Full-time, Part-time & PRN
- Pay: LPN $25–$31/hour; RN $35–$41/hour + shift differentials
One‑on‑one home and school nursing for medically complex kids with trachs, vents, and G‑tubes. Flexible scheduling, strong pediatric training, and extra pay for nights/weekends.
Home Health Pediatric Nurse (RN/LPN) – Northeast Minneapolis Region
- Employer: Pediatric Home Service
- Location: Blaine, Fridley, Mounds View, New Brighton & nearby
- Type: Full-time, Part-time & PRN
- Pay: LPN $25–$31/hour; RN $35–$41/hour + shift differentials
Similar one‑patient pediatric home care, focused on the northeast metro. Good if you want meaningful long‑term relationships with families and flexible shifts.
RN – Adult Mental Health (Outpatient)
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Adult Mental Health Services, St Paul, MN
- Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE, 32 hrs/week)
- Pay: $40.08–$54.93/hour
Day‑shift clinic role with no weekends, supporting injections, TMS, esketamine treatments, assessments, and walk‑ins. Great for RNs who want steady hours in outpatient mental health.
Dental Assistant – Day Schedule
- Employer: Vadnais Heights Family Dentistry
- Location: Saint Paul, MN 55110
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $34/hour
Join a small general practice team assisting with crowns, Invisalign, implants, and more. Daytime hours (Mon, Wed–Fri) and open to dental assisting or hygiene students.
Dental Assistant – Evening/Flexible Schedule
- Employer: Vadnais Heights Family Dentistry
- Location: Saint Paul, MN 55110
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $24/hour
Evening and Friday hours that pair well with school or another job. Same supportive practice, with 401(k), PTO, and a focus on pediatrics and general dentistry.
Part-Time/Float Medical Assistant
- Employer: Riverland Community Health (FQHC)
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Part-time, Float
- Pay: $20–$30/hour DOE
Room patients, assist with procedures, vaccines, and referrals in a community clinic that also offers mental health and dental. Bilingual/Spanish and X‑ray skills are a plus.
Clinical Team Aide – OB/GYN
- Employer: Allina Health
- Location: Saint Paul & Woodbury women’s clinics
- Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE, 32 hrs/week)
- Pay: $18.49–$25.19/hour
Day‑shift role with no weekends, helping with room turnover, basic vitals, scheduling fixes, and lab draws (training provided). Good entry job if you want clinic experience.
Respiratory Therapist – Ventilator Unit
- Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management – The Emeralds at St Paul
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Provide and coordinate respiratory care for residents in a vent unit. Offers free single medical insurance, loan help, PTO, 401(k) match, and next‑day pay via UKG Wallet.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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