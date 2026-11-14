Saint Paul’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, home care, and long‑term care. Here are several solid openings, from entry‑level to advanced clinical roles.

Employer: Gillette Children's

Gillette Children's Location: St Paul, MN (main campus, some travel to other sites)

(main campus, some travel to other sites) Type: Full-time (4x10s)

Pay: $37.99–$56.98/hour

Work with kids in outpatient, telehealth, and some inpatient weekend rotations. Great fit if you love pediatrics and want strong benefits, tuition support, and a rehab‑focused team.

Employer: Little Sisters of the Poor

Little Sisters of the Poor Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Part-time & Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Certified CNAs can pick from multiple shifts in a long‑term care setting. Good for dependable team players who value person‑centered care and strong resident relationships.

Employer: Minnesota Oncology

Location: St Paul, MN (must live in MN or WI)

(must live in MN or WI) Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.50–$30.00/hour

Code oncology records (ICD‑10, CPT‑4) with a 97% accuracy standard. Comes with robust benefits, PTO, 401(k) with contribution, and room to grow in a specialty practice.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #2087

Location: Vadnais Heights, MN (St Paul area)

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18–$31/hour + premiums & incentives

Help process prescriptions and support customers in a busy retail pharmacy. Offers health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid education, and multiple shift options.

Employer: Sevita – SpringPath Mental Health Services

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $95,000–$98,000/year

Lead an Intensive Residential Treatment program for adults with mental illness and co‑occurring disorders. Ideal for independently licensed clinicians (LICSW/LP/LPCC/LMFT) who want to supervise staff and shape clinical services.

Employer: Children’s Minnesota

Location: Minneapolis & St Paul labs

Type: Casual/Temporary (min 32 hrs/month)

Pay: Range not listed (market‑based)

Perform pediatric blood draws and specimen processing in a fast‑paced lab. Great entry point if you have phlebotomy or hospital lab experience and like working with kids.

Employer: Addison Group (for a pharmacy client)

(for a pharmacy client) Location: St Paul, MN 55107

Type: Contract-to-hire, On-site

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Enter and manage high‑volume long‑term care prescriptions, with rotating weekends and free parking. Good match if you’re registered with the MN Board of Pharmacy and detail‑oriented.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: United Hospital, Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE, 32 hrs/week)

Pay: $49.12–$81.77/hour

Day/evening 8‑hour shifts with every‑other‑weekend on a cardiac medicine/telemetry unit. Great for RNs with strong cardiac experience who want leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Location: Eagan, Oakdale, Minneapolis, St Paul, Woodbury & nearby

Type: Full-time, Part-time & PRN

Pay: LPN $25–$31/hour; RN $35–$41/hour + shift differentials

One‑on‑one home and school nursing for medically complex kids with trachs, vents, and G‑tubes. Flexible scheduling, strong pediatric training, and extra pay for nights/weekends.

Employer: Pediatric Home Service

Location: Blaine, Fridley, Mounds View, New Brighton & nearby

Type: Full-time, Part-time & PRN

Pay: LPN $25–$31/hour; RN $35–$41/hour + shift differentials

Similar one‑patient pediatric home care, focused on the northeast metro. Good if you want meaningful long‑term relationships with families and flexible shifts.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: Adult Mental Health Services, St Paul, MN

Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE, 32 hrs/week)

Pay: $40.08–$54.93/hour

Day‑shift clinic role with no weekends, supporting injections, TMS, esketamine treatments, assessments, and walk‑ins. Great for RNs who want steady hours in outpatient mental health.

Employer: Vadnais Heights Family Dentistry

Location: Saint Paul, MN 55110

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $34/hour

Join a small general practice team assisting with crowns, Invisalign, implants, and more. Daytime hours (Mon, Wed–Fri) and open to dental assisting or hygiene students.

Employer: Vadnais Heights Family Dentistry

Location: Saint Paul, MN 55110

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $24/hour

Evening and Friday hours that pair well with school or another job. Same supportive practice, with 401(k), PTO, and a focus on pediatrics and general dentistry.

Employer: Riverland Community Health (FQHC)

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time, Float

Pay: $20–$30/hour DOE

Room patients, assist with procedures, vaccines, and referrals in a community clinic that also offers mental health and dental. Bilingual/Spanish and X‑ray skills are a plus.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: Saint Paul & Woodbury women’s clinics

Type: Part-time (0.8 FTE, 32 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.49–$25.19/hour

Day‑shift role with no weekends, helping with room turnover, basic vitals, scheduling fixes, and lab draws (training provided). Good entry job if you want clinic experience.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management – The Emeralds at St Paul

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide and coordinate respiratory care for residents in a vent unit. Offers free single medical insurance, loan help, PTO, 401(k) match, and next‑day pay via UKG Wallet.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.