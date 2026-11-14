Saint Paul’s education scene is busy right now—schools, universities, and youth programs are all hiring. If you like helping students learn and grow, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Bethel University

Bethel University Location: St Paul / Arden Hills, MN (in-person, two campuses)

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, year-round

Pay: $21.00–$23.55/hour

Support Bethel’s Post-Bacc Nursing program by keeping everything organized—student onboarding, clinical contracts, events, budgets, and communication. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Microsoft Office/Google Workspace, and want a steady weekday role with benefits and generous time off in a Christian university setting.

Employer: Saint Paul Public Schools

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, 10-month, 37.5 hrs/week

Pay: $23.82–$34.15/hour (EA1 salary range)

Work as a Special Education Educational Assistant in a full-time school-year role, helping with lessons, behavior supports, classroom setup, and student records. Good match if you have an AA degree/60+ credits or ParaPro, enjoy working with students with disabilities, and want strong public-school benefits (medical, pension, sick leave).

Employer: Redline Athletics – Woodbury

Location: Saint Paul, MN (in-person)

Type: Part-time/other, potential to grow to full-time

Pay: $20.00–$80.00/hour

Lead and grow youth baseball programs, run RBI Academy sessions, and help bring new athletes into the facility. Ideal if you love coaching kids, have baseball experience, and don’t mind mixing on-field coaching with outreach and program-building; includes perks like flexible schedule, gym membership, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Grand Canyon Education / Orbis Education

Location: 393 Dunlap St N, Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time nursing faculty

Schedule: Mon–Fri, labs/simulation on-site + local clinicals

Teach and supervise ABSN students in lab, simulation, and clinical settings for Concordia St. Paul’s accelerated nursing program. Best for experienced RNs (3+ years practice, BSN with MSN preferred, MN RN license) who want a stable faculty role with full benefits, training, and professional development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and similar openings you might like.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.