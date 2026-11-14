Saint Paul’s customer-facing job scene is busy right now, with solid options from retail to banking. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Brothers

Johnson Brothers Location: Based in St Paul, MN , working in Minnetonka & Chanhassen stores

Based in , working in stores Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour + mileage reimbursement

+ mileage reimbursement Why it’s appealing: Early morning shifts (start at 6 AM, rotating Mon–Fri / Tue–Sat) and steady 40-hour weeks. You’ll stay moving—stocking shelves and coolers, building displays—and get medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid parental leave, plus room to grow with a long-time local distributor.

Employer: America's Best (National Vision)

(National Vision) Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive, with bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)

Competitive, with (exact range not listed) Why it’s appealing: Retail job with every Sunday off. You’ll help customers pick glasses and contacts, keep the store organized, and get health & dental insurance, 401(k), PTO, holidays, parental leave, and eyewear discounts, plus training and clear paths to move up.

Employer: Summit Fire Protection

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Competitive (exact range not listed) Why it’s appealing: Office-based role where you’re the first point of contact—greeting visitors, answering phones, helping with scheduling, billing, and mail. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, disability coverage, and more, plus strong training and growth in the fire protection industry.

Employer: Signet Jewelers (Jared)

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Maplewood Mall)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.37 – $20.20/hour base + commission

Why it’s appealing: Lead the bridal jewelry category—coaching the team, owning displays, and guiding customers through big life moments. You get commission on top of base pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, tuition reimbursement, training programs, merchandise discounts, and incentive trips/contests.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour (plus potential incentives)

(plus potential incentives) Why it’s appealing: Frontline banking role where you open accounts, handle teller transactions, and build long-term customer relationships. Comes with strong benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, parental and caregiving leave, tuition and adoption reimbursement, discounts) and a clear path to grow your career in a big-name bank. Posting end date: 17 Nov 2026 (may close early).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings nearby, and it’s easier to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.