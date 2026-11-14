Saint Paul’s trades scene is busy right now—solid pay, year‑round work, and lots of room to move up if you’ve got skills and a good attitude.

Here are several Construction & Skilled Trades roles hiring around Saint Paul, MN:

Employer: Tri-State Bobcat

Tri-State Bobcat Location: Little Canada (St Paul area), MN

Little Canada (St Paul area), Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5:00 PM) Pay: $22–$26 per hour

Hands-on outdoor role keeping an equipment yard organized, clean, and ready for customer pickups and deliveries. Great fit if you like running compact equipment, don’t mind the weather, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO from day one, boot allowance, uniforms).

Employer: ServiceMaster RRH / ServiceMaster DSI

Location: St Paul, MN (in-office with some work-from-home flexibility)

(in-office with some work-from-home flexibility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000–$80,000 per year + up to 20% bonus

Senior estimating role using Xactimate and Symbility on restoration and construction projects. Good for experienced estimators (5–10+ years) who want steady, year‑round work, strong benefits, and a path into management while helping communities recover from fire and water damage.

Employer: Vogt Electric LLC

Location: Saint Paul, MN 55108 (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50–$60 per hour

Commercial journeyman role with a clear path to foreman for top performers. You’ll handle service calls, plan manpower and materials, and mentor others on remodels and new builds. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, life insurance, and a fuel card.

Employer: ARC Services Inc.

Location: Twin Cities metro (including Saint Paul, MN)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30–$40 per hour (overtime after 8 hrs; double time Sundays/holidays)

High-skill maintenance role working across electrical, mechanical, welding, and pneumatics on production equipment for Fortune 500 clients. Known for some of the highest hourly pay in the industry, lots of overtime, and strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, company-paid disability and life insurance).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in this space are open to the right person growing into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.