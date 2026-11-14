Saint Paul has some solid options right now if you like helping people and being out in the community. Here are several roles with different hours, pay levels, and education needs.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $15.75/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on caregiving role helping adults with disabilities build skills and stay active in the community. Full-time staff get benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and 401(k) with 3% match, plus lots of training and growth paths.

Employer: EOSIS

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: $89,000 – $107,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: High-paying clinical role working with adults facing both substance use and mental health challenges. Comes with 20 days PTO + 6 holidays, health/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, and license reimbursement for licensed mental health and alcohol & drug counseling professionals.

Employer: Crystal Edg LLC

Location: Saint Paul / Twin Cities, MN

Type: Part-time to near full-time (6–40 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $17.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Great if you want flexible hours helping clients at home with basic household tasks. Includes paid orientation, paid training, and paid time off with in-person work around the metro.

Employer: Woodbury Leadership Academy

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $55,800 – $70,000/year

Why it’s worth a look: School-based role providing individual and group counseling, crisis support, IEP input, and family outreach. Requires MSW and school social work license (PELSB) plus LGSW or LICSW, with health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: Minnesota Language Connection

Location: Saint Paul / Twin Cities, MN

Type: Contract / Freelance, in-person

Pay: $30.00 – $35.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Face-to-face interpreting in medical, educational, and social service settings. Flexible schedule, ideal if you’re fluent in Spanish/English, on (or eligible for) the MN Health Care Interpreter Roster, and want meaningful, community-facing work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.