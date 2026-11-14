Saint Paul has steady demand right now for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces in great shape. Here are a few solid options, from homes to apartments to a medical manufacturing plant.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.50 – $24.00 per hour

Help keep homes clean, comfortable, and welcoming. You’ll handle regular housekeeping like kitchens, bathrooms, floors, laundry, and some outdoor work, with a focus on good communication and safe cleaning practices.

Employer: Boisclair Corporation

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Take care of an 86-unit affordable apartment/townhome complex—cleaning common areas and move-out units, helping with snow shoveling/salting, and joining an emergency on-call rotation. Discounted rent is available if you choose to live on site.

Employer: Minnetronix Medical (Forj Medical)

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Not listed (hourly role)

Not listed (hourly role) Pay: $26.00 – $31.00 per hour, plus benefits and possible annual bonus

Maintain and repair plant machinery and building systems that support life-changing medical device production. You’ll work on injection molding machines, automation, compressors, chillers, and general building maintenance, using strong mechanical and problem-solving skills.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.