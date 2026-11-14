Saint Paul’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid openings in structural, electrical, and mechanical design. If you like complex projects and long-term career growth, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Haskell Company

The Haskell Company Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $105,000

Early-career structural engineer role where you’ll work under a PE and build experience toward your own license. You’ll help produce structural calculations, drawings, and specs, support construction with RFIs and field orders, and sharpen your skills in AutoCAD and 3D modeling.

Employer: The Haskell Company

The Haskell Company Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $135,000

Licensed PE role for someone with 4+ years of structural design experience who’s ready to lead projects. You’ll design full structural systems, sign and seal documents, coordinate across disciplines, mentor junior staff, and manage small to mid-size projects.

Employer: NV5

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Senior PE role (about 10–15+ years experience) leading electrical design for industrial, commercial, government, and higher-ed projects. You’ll own power distribution, lighting, fire alarm design, mentor younger engineers, support proposals, and visit project sites as needed.

Employer: NV5

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Hands-on mechanical design role focused on industrial process, campus utilities, and institutional projects. You’ll use AutoCAD and Revit to develop drawings, visit sites to gather field data, and help design HVAC, steam/chilled water, and other building mechanical systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and a clear path to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.