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St James
🏥 Saint James MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
13 days ago
Saint James is quietly building up its healthcare team, with solid full-time roles for nurses and therapists. If you want steady hours and strong benefits close to home, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Med-Surg & Emergency
- Employer: Proforma Health
- Location: St James, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This RN role covers both Medical-Surgical and Emergency Department patients, so every shift is different. You’ll do full assessments, manage complex meds, respond to emergencies, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: St James, MN
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $78,270.40 – $117,312.00/year
This OT role is primarily inpatient and TCU with some outpatient, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30. Mayo offers competitive pay, strong benefits, and lots of chances for continuing education and career growth.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Saint James, MN
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $85,467.20 – $128,252.80/year
Work as a local PT expert in inpatient and TCU care only, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30. New grads get mentoring; experienced PTs can step into educator/mentor roles, all with Mayo’s full benefits package.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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