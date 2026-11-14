Saint James is quietly building up its healthcare team, with solid full-time roles for nurses and therapists. If you want steady hours and strong benefits close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Proforma Health

Proforma Health Location: St James, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This RN role covers both Medical-Surgical and Emergency Department patients, so every shift is different. You’ll do full assessments, manage complex meds, respond to emergencies, and work closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: St James, MN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $78,270.40 – $117,312.00/year

This OT role is primarily inpatient and TCU with some outpatient, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30. Mayo offers competitive pay, strong benefits, and lots of chances for continuing education and career growth.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Saint James, MN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $85,467.20 – $128,252.80/year

Work as a local PT expert in inpatient and TCU care only, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30. New grads get mentoring; experienced PTs can step into educator/mentor roles, all with Mayo’s full benefits package.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.