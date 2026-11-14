📅 Swap puzzles & games at Wentworth Library

Bring your gently used puzzles and board games to Wentworth Library and trade them for something “new to you.” It’s a fun way to refresh your game shelf and help keep items out of landfills.

Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 2:00pm (donations accepted starting at 9:30am)

Location: Wentworth Library – Large Meeting Room #130

Audience: All ages (listed for adults/all ages)

The event is held in partnership with Wentworth Friends of the Library. Just show up during event hours with puzzles and board games you’re ready to pass on, and pick out some to take home.