⚠️ Zebra mussels found in two more northern Minnesota lakes

The Minnesota DNR has confirmed zebra mussels in Blackduck Lake (near Blackduck, Beltrami County) and Third Crow Wing Lake (near Badoura, Hubbard County).

Property owners spotted mussels on docks and boat lifts removed for the season and reported them to the Minnesota DNR, which then confirmed more mussels on nearby equipment.

If you use any Minnesota lakes, state law requires you to:

Clean boats, trailers, docks, lifts and gear to remove plants and invasive species.

boats, trailers, docks, lifts and gear to remove plants and invasive species. Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

and leave drain plugs out during transport. Dispose of bait in the trash and never release bait, plants, or aquarium pets into lakes or rivers.

and never release bait, plants, or aquarium pets into lakes or rivers. Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them to a new water body.

Extra protection steps:

Use free DNR decontamination stations when possible.

when possible. Spray or rinse boats and equipment thoroughly.

boats and equipment thoroughly. Dry boats and gear for at least 5 days before using them on another lake.

If you think you’ve found zebra mussels or another new invasive species, contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.