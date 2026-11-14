⚠️ FAA ground stop lifted, check MSP flight status

As of 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop.

Airlines can now resume departures from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and other U.S. airports.

from and other U.S. airports. Earlier, around 3 p.m. , an FAA equipment outage led to a nationwide ground stop , pausing all departures, including from MSP.

, an led to a , pausing all departures, including from MSP. MSP continued to receive inbound flights that were already in the air, and extra resources were used to park some flights remotely when gates were full.

If you have a flight this evening or are picking someone up, contact your airline directly for the latest flight times, delays, and gate info before you go to the airport.