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Minneapolis
⚠️ FAA ground stop lifted, MSP departures resuming
12 days ago
⚠️ FAA ground stop lifted, check MSP flight status
As of 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, the Federal Aviation Administration has lifted the nationwide ground stop.
- Airlines can now resume departures from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and other U.S. airports.
- Earlier, around 3 p.m., an FAA equipment outage led to a nationwide ground stop, pausing all departures, including from MSP.
- MSP continued to receive inbound flights that were already in the air, and extra resources were used to park some flights remotely when gates were full.
If you have a flight this evening or are picking someone up, contact your airline directly for the latest flight times, delays, and gate info before you go to the airport.
More Info: Update on FAA national ground stop | Metropolitan ...
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