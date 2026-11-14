🚧 Compost site hauling work through mid-next week

Starting Nov. 13, crews are loading and hauling wood chips at the Delano compost site. Equipment and trucks will be moving around the site, and this work is expected to continue through mid-next week. There will be no hauling over the weekend.

If you visit the compost site during this time:

Drive slowly

Use extra caution while moving through the site

while moving through the site Stay away from the wood chip piles when equipment and trucks are operating

Thanks for being careful and patient while this work is underway.