📢 Winter reading picks for Minnesota gardeners

As the growing season wraps up, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener Lorrie Rugg suggests using winter to learn more about gardening in our tough Minnesota climate.

Here are a few book ideas she recommends:

“The Northern Gardener: From Apples to Zinnias” by Mary Lahr Schier – 150+ years of Minnesota gardening wisdom, hardy plants, and local traditions.

by Mary Lahr Schier – 150+ years of Minnesota gardening wisdom, hardy plants, and local traditions. “Growing Perennials in Cold Climates” by Mike Heger, John Whitman & Debbie Lonnee – helps you pick the right perennial for the right spot.

by Mike Heger, John Whitman & Debbie Lonnee – helps you pick the right perennial for the right spot. “Month-by-Month Gardening in Minnesota” by Melinda Myers – guides what to do in the garden and when, month by month.

by Melinda Myers – guides what to do in the garden and when, month by month. “Growing Shrubs and Small Trees in Cold Climate” by Debie Lonnee, Nancy Rose, Don Selinger & John Whitman – focuses on trees and shrubs that can handle Minnesota winters.

These books aim to help gardeners work with our climate, not against it, and cut down on years of trial and error.

Questions about gardening? Contact Lorrie at brow3298@umn.edu.