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Minnesota
⚠️ Fire aid deadline, liquor hearing rules & auditor job
12 days ago
💼 State auditor update: fire aid deadline & job opening
The Minnesota Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has a few key updates for local officials and anyone eyeing a state job.
Fire Relief Association reporting deadline:
- All 2025 reporting forms must be fully received by the OSA on or before November 30, 2026.
- If a relief association misses this, its 2026 fire state aid is automatically forfeited and it stays ineligible until the forms are filed.
- For help or online forms, contact the Pension Division at (651) 282-6110 or pension@osa.state.mn.us.
Municipal liquor store losses:
- Cities with a municipal liquor store that had losses in two of the last three years must hold a public hearing on the store’s future.
- When figuring losses, do not include transfers or pension obligations.
- The hearing must be held within 45 days before the end of the fiscal year after that three‑year period.
Job opening – Local Government Auditor (Marshall):
- Entry‑level auditor role in the OSA’s Audit Practice Division.
- Applications close December 2, 2026.
More Info: OSA Weekly Update - 11/13/2026 | MN Office of the ...
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