💼 State auditor update: fire aid deadline & job opening The Minnesota Office of the State Auditor (OSA) has a few key updates for local officials and anyone eyeing a state job. Fire Relief Association reporting deadline: All 2025 reporting forms must be fully received by the OSA on or before November 30, 2026 . If a relief association misses this, its 2026 fire state aid is automatically forfeited and it stays ineligible until the forms are filed. For help or online forms, contact the Pension Division at (651) 282-6110 or pension@osa.state.mn.us .

Municipal liquor store losses: Cities with a municipal liquor store that had losses in two of the last three years must hold a public hearing on the store’s future. When figuring losses, do not include transfers or pension obligations . The hearing must be held within 45 days before the end of the fiscal year after that three‑year period.

Job opening – Local Government Auditor (Marshall): Entry‑level auditor role in the OSA’s Audit Practice Division. Applications close December 2, 2026.



More Info: OSA Weekly Update - 11/13/2026 | MN Office of the ...