📢 Budget-friendly outdoor gift ideas from Minnesota DNR

Looking for local gift ideas that get people outside? The Minnesota DNR has several options this holiday season:

Future Forest Fund – Make a donation in someone’s honor to help buy seedlings, plant, and care for young trees in Minnesota’s state forests.

– Make a donation in someone’s honor to help buy seedlings, plant, and care for young trees in Minnesota’s state forests. Lifetime hunting & fishing licenses – Available for residents and non-residents, with discounts for kids 15 and under and adults 51+ . Apply through the DNR License Center by calling 877-348-0498 or downloading the form online. A Social Security number for the license holder is required. Processing takes about 3 weeks .

– Available for residents and non-residents, with discounts for kids and adults . Apply through the by calling or downloading the form online. A for the license holder is required. Processing takes about . Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine – Gift a one-year subscription with a card to the recipient. You can donate any amount; the suggested donation is $25 .

– Gift a with a card to the recipient. You can donate any amount; the . Minnesota state parks gift cards – Use for camping, lodging, vehicle permits, Nature Store items, rentals, tours, and more. E-gift cards arrive right away; mailed cards take 10-14 days .

– Use for camping, lodging, vehicle permits, Nature Store items, rentals, tours, and more. E-gift cards arrive right away; mailed cards take . Nature Store gifts – Apparel, mugs, books, games, and more at state parks like Gooseberry Falls, Itasca, Tettegouche, Fort Snelling, Lake Carlos, and William O’Brien. The 2027 limited-edition mug features Carley State Park and will be online Black Friday and in stores while supplies last.

Online Nature Store orders ship only to Minnesota addresses and take about 10 days to arrive.