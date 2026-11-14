📅 Monthly movie: “Omaha” at Glencoe Library

Join Monday at the Movies for a screening of “Omaha” in the Hammond Room.

This independent film stars John Magaro and blends a coming-of-age story with a road trip. After a family tragedy, a father takes his two children on a cross-country journey. The film runs 84 minutes.

Date: Monday, November 16, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Hammond Room , Glencoe Public Library

, Glencoe Public Library Audience: Adults

Category: Featured Movie

Featured Movie Cost: Not stated; walk-ins welcome

No registration is required—just stop by and enjoy the movie, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.