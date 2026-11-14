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Omaha
📅 Monday at the Movies: “Omaha” on Nov 16, 2026
12 days ago
📅 Monthly movie: “Omaha” at Glencoe Library
Join Monday at the Movies for a screening of “Omaha” in the Hammond Room.
This independent film stars John Magaro and blends a coming-of-age story with a road trip. After a family tragedy, a father takes his two children on a cross-country journey. The film runs 84 minutes.
- Date: Monday, November 16, 2026
- Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
- Location: Hammond Room, Glencoe Public Library
- Audience: Adults
- Category: Featured Movie
- Cost: Not stated; walk-ins welcome
No registration is required—just stop by and enjoy the movie, sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
More Info: Monday at the Movies: Omaha - Cale...
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