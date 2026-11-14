St. Paul has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and curl up in a cozy spot at your place.

Status: Adoptable, bonded pair

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Ages: Young

Genders: Watcher – Female, Malcolm – Male

Adoption fee: $180 each

Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (612) 900-2757

Important: Malcolm and Watcher are bonded and must be adopted together. They’re still new to the shelter, so more personality details will be coming soon, but we already know they’re a ready-made duo for someone who wants instant feline family vibes.

Please visit https://felinerescue.org or call the shelter to confirm location and learn more about their story.

👉 Meet Watcher and Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (612) 900-2757

Rusty is new to Feline Rescue, Inc., so his full bio is still on the way. He’s an adult medium-haired boy, which often means a calmer, more settled companion who’s past the wild kitten stage.

Check https://felinerescue.org or call the shelter for the latest info on Rusty’s personality and needs.

👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (612) 900-2757

Skipper is a young Domestic Shorthair just getting settled into rescue life. His caretakers are still learning about him, but if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with, he could be a great match.

Visit https://felinerescue.org or call to ask about meeting Skipper.

👉 Meet Skipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $180

Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.

Phone: (612) 900-2757

Shatset is another newer arrival at Feline Rescue, Inc. His full story is still being written, but he’s a young kitty who may be a nice fit for someone ready to help a cat blossom in a home.

Head to https://felinerescue.org or give them a call to learn more and set up a visit.

👉 Meet Shatset and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (about 1–2 years)

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota

Phone: (952) 831-3825

Flip Flop is a playful, 1–2-year-old kitty described as a part-time cuddle bug and full-time character. She loves:

Playing tag and racing from room to room with you

Hiding behind curtains or furniture to “ambush” you in play

Snuggling when it’s time to wind down

If you want a cat who will keep you laughing and then curl up for cozy time, Flip Flop might be your girl.

👉 Meet Flip Flop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Young (about 13 months)

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota

Phone: (952) 831-3825

Loki is a sleek black cat with golden-green eyes and a personality that mixes:

Affectionate: Loves being petted and hanging out near her people

Loves being petted and hanging out near her people Playful: Enjoys toys and interactive play

Enjoys toys and interactive play Independent: Not always a lap cat, but likes to be part of your day

She sounds perfect for someone who wants a friendly companion who isn’t overly clingy.

👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable, bonded pair

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult

Genders: Ash – Male, Athena – Female

Adoption fee: $390 for the pair

Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota

Phone: (952) 831-3825

Ash and Athena are a sweet, affectionate bonded pair who must be adopted together.

From the description, we know:

Athena is a petite 6-year-old gray shorthair

is a petite 6-year-old gray shorthair She’s gentle, independent, and very loving once she feels safe

She enjoys being petted and brushed and can be a wonderful lap and cuddle companion

Ash is her partner and best friend; the two are looking for a calm, stable home where they can stay together.

👉 Meet Ash and Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the St. Paul area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Feline Rescue, Inc. or Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota about any of these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.