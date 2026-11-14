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🐱 Friendly St. Paul Cats Ready to Join Your Family
St. Paul has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes. Here are a few who are ready to meet you and curl up in a cozy spot at your place.
Watcher & Malcolm
Status: Adoptable, bonded pair
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Ages: Young
Genders: Watcher – Female, Malcolm – Male
Adoption fee: $180 each
Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (612) 900-2757
Important: Malcolm and Watcher are bonded and must be adopted together. They’re still new to the shelter, so more personality details will be coming soon, but we already know they’re a ready-made duo for someone who wants instant feline family vibes.
Please visit https://felinerescue.org or call the shelter to confirm location and learn more about their story.
👉 Meet Watcher and Malcolm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rusty
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Adoption fee: $180
Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (612) 900-2757
Rusty is new to Feline Rescue, Inc., so his full bio is still on the way. He’s an adult medium-haired boy, which often means a calmer, more settled companion who’s past the wild kitten stage.
Check https://felinerescue.org or call the shelter for the latest info on Rusty’s personality and needs.
👉 Meet Rusty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Skipper
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Adoption fee: $180
Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (612) 900-2757
Skipper is a young Domestic Shorthair just getting settled into rescue life. His caretakers are still learning about him, but if you’re looking for a younger cat to grow with, he could be a great match.
Visit https://felinerescue.org or call to ask about meeting Skipper.
👉 Meet Skipper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shatset
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Young
Gender: Male
Adoption fee: $180
Shelter: Feline Rescue, Inc.
Phone: (612) 900-2757
Shatset is another newer arrival at Feline Rescue, Inc. His full story is still being written, but he’s a young kitty who may be a nice fit for someone ready to help a cat blossom in a home.
Head to https://felinerescue.org or give them a call to learn more and set up a visit.
👉 Meet Shatset and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Flip Flop
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Young (about 1–2 years)
Gender: Female
Adoption fee: $200
Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota
Phone: (952) 831-3825
Flip Flop is a playful, 1–2-year-old kitty described as a part-time cuddle bug and full-time character. She loves:
- Playing tag and racing from room to room with you
- Hiding behind curtains or furniture to “ambush” you in play
- Snuggling when it’s time to wind down
If you want a cat who will keep you laughing and then curl up for cozy time, Flip Flop might be your girl.
👉 Meet Flip Flop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Loki
Status: Adoptable
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Young (about 13 months)
Gender: Female
Adoption fee: $200
Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota
Phone: (952) 831-3825
Loki is a sleek black cat with golden-green eyes and a personality that mixes:
- Affectionate: Loves being petted and hanging out near her people
- Playful: Enjoys toys and interactive play
- Independent: Not always a lap cat, but likes to be part of your day
She sounds perfect for someone who wants a friendly companion who isn’t overly clingy.
👉 Meet Loki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ash / Athena
Status: Adoptable, bonded pair
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult
Genders: Ash – Male, Athena – Female
Adoption fee: $390 for the pair
Shelter: Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota
Phone: (952) 831-3825
Ash and Athena are a sweet, affectionate bonded pair who must be adopted together.
From the description, we know:
- Athena is a petite 6-year-old gray shorthair
- She’s gentle, independent, and very loving once she feels safe
- She enjoys being petted and brushed and can be a wonderful lap and cuddle companion
Ash is her partner and best friend; the two are looking for a calm, stable home where they can stay together.
👉 Meet Ash and Athena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the St. Paul area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to Feline Rescue, Inc. or Pet Haven Inc. of Minnesota about any of these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.