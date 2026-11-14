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💰 Apply for Partners for Healthy Kids grants over $25,000
📢 Apply for Partners for Healthy Kids grants over $25,000
If you’re planning a big project and need more than $25,000 in funding, you can apply through the Large Grant Application.
Timeline
- Application opens: November 16, 2026
- Application closes: January 15, 2027
- Review and decisions: February–March 2027
- Funding decision notice: late April 2027
- Funding begins: July 1, 2027
The application is long and detailed. Plan to spend several hours and be ready to share a clear, detailed plan for your project.
Completed applications go to a grant review committee. You may be asked for more information or to meet with the committee. They recommend awards to the Partners for Healthy Kids executive committee, which makes the final decision.
If approved, you’ll receive an award letter and grant agreement that you must sign and return before funds are released.
Questions? Contact Annie McDaniels, Partners for Healthy Kids Specialist, partners@wayzataschool.org, 763-745-5210, 13305 12th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55441.
More Info: PHK Large Grants - Wayzata Public Schools
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