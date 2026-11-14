📢 Apply for Partners for Healthy Kids grants over $25,000

If you’re planning a big project and need more than $25,000 in funding, you can apply through the Large Grant Application.

Timeline

Application opens: November 16, 2026

Application closes: January 15, 2027

Review and decisions: February–March 2027

Funding decision notice: late April 2027

Funding begins: July 1, 2027

The application is long and detailed. Plan to spend several hours and be ready to share a clear, detailed plan for your project.

Completed applications go to a grant review committee. You may be asked for more information or to meet with the committee. They recommend awards to the Partners for Healthy Kids executive committee, which makes the final decision.

If approved, you’ll receive an award letter and grant agreement that you must sign and return before funds are released.

Questions? Contact Annie McDaniels, Partners for Healthy Kids Specialist, partners@wayzataschool.org, 763-745-5210, 13305 12th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55441.