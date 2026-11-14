There are some nice free items being offered in and around Saint Paul right now. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home or family.

Item: White twin mattress, about 5-inch foam

Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition

Home: Non-smoking home

Location: Merriam Park, St. Paul, MN

Category: Furniture

Simple twin mattress that could work for a guest room, kid’s room, or dorm setup. Foam style, so it should be lighter than a spring mattress and easier to move.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed box of size 2 diapers

Brands: Millie Moon Luxury, plus Pampers, Huggies, and some off-brand diapers

Total: About 265 diapers, all size 2

Reason: Baby has sized up

Pickup: You pick up; poster says they need them gone ASAP

Location: Arlington Hills, St. Paul, MN

Category: Baby & kids

Great free deal if you have a little one in size 2. A mix of name brands and others, all in one big lot.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Foldable step ladder with four steps plus a tray at the top

Use: Only used inside the home, not used outside

Location: White Bear Woods, White Bear Township, MN (pickup in White Bear Lake)

Category: Tools

Handy for reaching high shelves, changing light bulbs, or small projects. Folds up for easier storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Box of party supplies

Includes: Napkins, cups, straws, decorations, and decorated glass jars for holding silverware

Location: Blackhawk Lake South, Eagan, MN

Category: Toys & games / party items

Nice starter set if you have a gathering coming up and don’t want to buy everything new.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: King size wooden bed frame (no mattress or box spring)

Condition: Excellent, described as sturdy and very heavy

Location: Wedgewood, Woodbury, MN

Category: Furniture

Contact: If interested, the poster asks you to text 319-830-2759

A solid frame for a king mattress if you can handle moving a heavy piece of furniture.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, it’s best to check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.