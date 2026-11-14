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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Saint Paul Today
There are some nice free items being offered in and around Saint Paul right now. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what might be useful for your home or family.
White Mattress Twin 5 inch Foam
Item: White twin mattress, about 5-inch foam
Condition: Described as comfortable and in good condition
Home: Non-smoking home
Location: Merriam Park, St. Paul, MN
Category: Furniture
Simple twin mattress that could work for a guest room, kid’s room, or dorm setup. Foam style, so it should be lighter than a spring mattress and easier to move.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Millie Moon Luxury Diapers
Item: Mixed box of size 2 diapers
Brands: Millie Moon Luxury, plus Pampers, Huggies, and some off-brand diapers
Total: About 265 diapers, all size 2
Reason: Baby has sized up
Pickup: You pick up; poster says they need them gone ASAP
Location: Arlington Hills, St. Paul, MN
Category: Baby & kids
Great free deal if you have a little one in size 2. A mix of name brands and others, all in one big lot.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Foldable Step Ladder
Item: Foldable step ladder with four steps plus a tray at the top
Use: Only used inside the home, not used outside
Location: White Bear Woods, White Bear Township, MN (pickup in White Bear Lake)
Category: Tools
Handy for reaching high shelves, changing light bulbs, or small projects. Folds up for easier storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Party Supplies Box
Item: Box of party supplies
Includes: Napkins, cups, straws, decorations, and decorated glass jars for holding silverware
Location: Blackhawk Lake South, Eagan, MN
Category: Toys & games / party items
Nice starter set if you have a gathering coming up and don’t want to buy everything new.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
King Size Wooden Bed Frame
Item: King size wooden bed frame (no mattress or box spring)
Condition: Excellent, described as sturdy and very heavy
Location: Wedgewood, Woodbury, MN
Category: Furniture
Contact: If interested, the poster asks you to text 319-830-2759
A solid frame for a king mattress if you can handle moving a heavy piece of furniture.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items like these tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, it’s best to check the listing and reach out to the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.