Saint Paul’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on production to senior engineering. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Forj Medical

Forj Medical Location: St Paul, MN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range listed in posting (varies by skills and experience)

Own a set of high-volume medical device lines and push yields from “good” to “great.” This role is ideal if you have 6+ years in medical device manufacturing, like solving tough problems on the floor, and enjoy mentoring other engineers.

Employer: Mortenson / BLUvera

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $89,500 – $120,800 base pay

Lead and improve an ISO 9001–based Quality Management System across multiple locations. Good fit if you like system design, internal audits, and cross‑functional projects, and want strong benefits plus eligibility for an incentive plan.

Employer: Vomela Commercial Group

Location: St. Paul, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (8 hours)

Pay: $22.75 – $25.00 per hour

Oversee the full kitting process so production has the right materials at the right time. Great if you have a strong grasp of manufacturing and supply chain basics, like staying organized, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

(Same role also listed via Indeed; details are the same.)

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers are moving fast and often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.