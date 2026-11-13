undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Delano
🚧 Truck and equipment activity at compost site Nov. 13–next week
10 days ago
🚧 Wood chip hauling at Delano compost site this week
Starting Nov. 13, equipment and trucks will be working at the Delano compost site to load and haul wood chips.
Work is expected to continue through mid-next week, with no hauling on the weekend.
If you visit the compost site:
- Drive slowly
- Use extra caution around trucks and equipment
- Stay away from the wood chip piles while work is going on
Thanks for giving crews space to work safely while you drop off or pick up materials.
More Info: Compost Site Announcement • Delano, MN
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.