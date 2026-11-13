🚧 Wood chip hauling at Delano compost site this week

Starting Nov. 13, equipment and trucks will be working at the Delano compost site to load and haul wood chips.

Work is expected to continue through mid-next week, with no hauling on the weekend.

If you visit the compost site:

Drive slowly

Use extra caution around trucks and equipment

around trucks and equipment Stay away from the wood chip piles while work is going on

Thanks for giving crews space to work safely while you drop off or pick up materials.