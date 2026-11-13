📢 Share your ideas on Excelsior’s stormwater plan

The City has posted an overview of its 2025–2026 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) and is asking for public feedback.

You can:

Read a summary of the City’s stormwater plan for 2025–2026

Submit your comments through the online Public Comment Board

The form takes about 3–5 minutes to complete, and most questions are optional. Your input will help the City improve how it manages stormwater and protects local water quality.

If you care about clean lakes, streams, and a healthier environment in Excelsior, this is a quick way to have a say in the plan.