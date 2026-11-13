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Local Authority
📢 Comment on Excelsior’s 2025–2026 stormwater plan
10 days ago
📢 Share your ideas on Excelsior’s stormwater plan
The City has posted an overview of its 2025–2026 Stormwater Pollution Prevention Program (SWPPP) and is asking for public feedback.
You can:
- Read a summary of the City’s stormwater plan for 2025–2026
- Submit your comments through the online Public Comment Board
The form takes about 3–5 minutes to complete, and most questions are optional. Your input will help the City improve how it manages stormwater and protects local water quality.
If you care about clean lakes, streams, and a healthier environment in Excelsior, this is a quick way to have a say in the plan.
More Info: 2025-2026 MS4 Overview and Public Comment Board • ...
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