💰 Rebates for high‑efficiency heating and ERV equipment

Minnesota Energy Resources offers rebates when you upgrade to certain high‑efficiency natural gas heating systems or install qualifying energy recovery ventilators (ERVs).

The page lists specific ERV brands and model numbers that are eligible, including models from Airflow, ALDES, AprilAire, Broan, Carrier, Fantech, Panasonic, RenewAire, Venmar, Zehnder and many more.

If you’re planning to replace or add an ERV or other high‑efficiency heating equipment:

Check that your brand and exact model number appear on the eligible list.

appear on the eligible list. Work with your contractor to purchase and install qualifying equipment in a home or building served by Minnesota Energy Resources .

. Submit a rebate application through their Heating System Rebates program after installation (details and forms are on their website).

These rebates can lower the upfront cost of energy‑saving equipment and help cut your gas bills over time.