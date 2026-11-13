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📅 Cafe Philo: Patriotism & democracy discussion Nov. 13
9 days ago
📅 Patriotism & Democracy discussion at Bayport Library
Join Cafe Philo for a thoughtful conversation on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:15 AM–12:00 PM.
The topic: the benefits of patriotism and how a healthy democracy can keep patriotism from sliding into nationalism.
Details:
- Who: Adults, all are welcome
- Where (in person): Prairie Room, Bayport Public Library
- When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:15 AM–12:00 PM
- Category: Lifelong learning discussion group
You can listen quietly or join the conversation—whatever feels right for you.
Prefer online? Join via Zoom at the event time: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84113168054?pwd=MWVES3E3WjhhbTRoUi82cGVIUEhsQT09
More Info: Cafe Philo - Library Events - ...
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