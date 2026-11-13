📅 Patriotism & Democracy discussion at Bayport Library

Join Cafe Philo for a thoughtful conversation on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 10:15 AM–12:00 PM.

The topic: the benefits of patriotism and how a healthy democracy can keep patriotism from sliding into nationalism.

Details:

Who: Adults , all are welcome

, all are welcome Where (in person): Prairie Room, Bayport Public Library

When: Friday, November 13, 2026, 10:15 AM–12:00 PM

Category: Lifelong learning discussion group

You can listen quietly or join the conversation—whatever feels right for you.

Prefer online? Join via Zoom at the event time: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84113168054?pwd=MWVES3E3WjhhbTRoUi82cGVIUEhsQT09