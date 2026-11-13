Saint Paul’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like routing trucks, stocking shelves, or running local deliveries. Here are a few strong picks hiring in and around Saint Paul, MN.

Employer: Estes Forwarding Worldwide

Estes Forwarding Worldwide Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.00–$30.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Office-based dispatch role with no travel, coordinating drivers, routes, and delivery issues for a major freight forwarder. Comes with paid vacation/holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, disability, and life insurance.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.50–$30.20 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of inventory, buying, and merchandising for bakery/coffee/juice, plus lots of customer interaction. Includes access to “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, financial and health & wellness programs, and more, depending on role and hours).

Employer: Catalyst Graphics

Location: Eagan, MN (in-person, local to Saint Paul)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role where you run the dock, manage inventory, and drive a light truck for local deliveries at a smaller, growing print shop. Offers 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, and PTO; DOT certification is required (they’ll pay/train if needed).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.