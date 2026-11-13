Saint Paul has steady demand for caring, hands-on support roles right now. If you like helping people live more independently, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)

Sevita (ResCare Community Living) Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time, evenings

Pay: $15.75/hour

Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. Evening shifts, full benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth options.

Employer: Beacon Specialized Living

Beacon Specialized Living Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time (plus part-time and on-call options mentioned)

(plus part-time and on-call options mentioned) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Work with adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental health needs, and autism to build daily living skills and independence. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training (CPR, de-escalation, meds), PTO, telehealth, and career growth through their LEAP Program.

Employer: Sevita (SpringPath Mental Health Services)

Sevita (SpringPath Mental Health Services) Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$22/hour

Be part of an Intensive Residential Treatment team supporting adults with serious mental illness. You’ll teach independent living skills, help run groups, support daily routines, and keep the home environment safe and organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles and shifts listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.