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🤝 Saint Paul Community & Social Services Roles with Multiple Openings
Saint Paul has steady demand for caring, hands-on support roles right now. If you like helping people live more independently, these openings are worth a look.
Direct Support Professional (Full Time – Evenings)
- Employer: Sevita (ResCare Community Living)
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time, evenings
- Pay: $15.75/hour
Support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their homes and community. Evening shifts, full benefits for full-time staff, 401(k) with 3% match, paid time off, and lots of training and growth options.
Direct Support Professional
- Employer: Beacon Specialized Living
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time (plus part-time and on-call options mentioned)
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Work with adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities, mental health needs, and autism to build daily living skills and independence. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid training (CPR, de-escalation, meds), PTO, telehealth, and career growth through their LEAP Program.
Independent Living Skills Coach
- Employer: Sevita (SpringPath Mental Health Services)
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21–$22/hour
Be part of an Intensive Residential Treatment team supporting adults with serious mental illness. You’ll teach independent living skills, help run groups, support daily routines, and keep the home environment safe and organized.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles and shifts listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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