Saint Paul has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and seeing the results of your work. Most of these roles offer steady weekday hours and room to grow.

Employer: Fish Window Cleaning

Location: St Paul, MN (Minneapolis/St. Paul area)

Type: Full-time (plus part-time options)

Pay: $17–$40+ per hour (paid training at $17/hr, then performance-based)

No experience needed. Weekday daytime hours, no nights or weekends, flexible schedule, tips and commission, uniforms and equipment provided. Great if you like working outdoors, moving around, and want a job you can grow in.

Employer: Fish Window Cleaning

Location: St Paul, MN (Minneapolis/St. Paul area)

Type: Full-time (plus part-time options)

Pay: $20–$40+ per hour (commission + bonus)

For folks with 1+ years of window cleaning experience. You’ll handle 1–6 story commercial and residential work using ladders, lifts, and water-fed poles. Weekday daytime schedule, no nights or weekends, paid training if needed, plus tips, paid vacation, and optional retirement match.

Employer: Koch Companies (Koch NationaLease)

Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm

Pay: Target $20.00–$23.00 per hour

You’ll clean and detail semi tractors and trailers, fuel equipment, apply decals, and help keep the shop and grounds in shape. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, quarterly bonus potential, and clear paths to grow inside the company.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Saint Paul, MN (mobile to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you like working on your own and take pride in a spotless car. You’ll travel to customers, bring and use your own detailing gear, and handle full interior and exterior detailing while providing friendly, professional service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles. Don’t wait too long; good hands-on jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.