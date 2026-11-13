Saint Paul’s food scene is busy right now—schools, cafes, hotels, and even the airport are all hiring. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to management.

Employer: White Bear Lake Area Schools, ISD #624

White Bear Lake Area Schools, ISD #624 Location: St Paul, MN (Sunrise Park Education Center)

(Sunrise Park Education Center) Type: Internship, 3.5 hrs/day (10:00 am–1:45 pm)

Internship, Pay: Starting at $20.78/hr (extra pay with nutrition certifications)

(extra pay with nutrition certifications) Why it’s worth a look: School-day schedule with no nights, weekends, summers, or holidays, paid training, PTO, paid holidays, free meals, and a uniform allowance. Great if you like working with kids in a fast-paced but short mid-day shift.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services Location: Saint Paul, MN (St. Kate’s campus)

(St. Kate’s campus) Type: Part-time, on-call

Part-time, Pay: $18–$20/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible on-call catering work setting up events, serving guests, and breaking down buffets. Good fit if you want campus vibes, variable hours, and access to a wide range of benefits.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells Higher Education Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: On-call (benefits listed for both part-time and full-time)

On-call (benefits listed for both part-time and full-time) Pay: $18–$20/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Same role as above, posted on Indeed, with more detail on medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and wellness programs. Great if you want event-based work plus big-company benefits.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $65,187.20 – $83,865.60/year

Why it’s worth a look: High-volume restaurant leadership role with bonuses, weekly pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave. Ideal if you have 3+ years of restaurant GM experience and want to grow with a fast-growing national brand.

(Note: There is a duplicate posting for this same role; details are the same.)

Employer: Sholom

Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time (hours may vary)

Full-time (hours may vary) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Serve meals in senior living and skilled nursing settings with a mission-driven nonprofit. Offers a strong benefits package, tuition help, loan support, and lots of wellness and discount perks.

Employer: Chick-fil-A Woodbury

Location: St Paul, MN (role tied to local restaurant operations)

(role tied to local restaurant operations) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Lead kitchen operations, food safety, inventory, and team training. Good for someone with food service leadership experience who likes systems, metrics, and running a tight back-of-house.

Employer: Burnsville–Eagan–Savage School District 191

Burnsville–Eagan–Savage School District 191 Location: St Paul, MN

Type: Full-time during school year, 3.75 hrs/day

Full-time during school year, Start Date: 12/3/2026 (or negotiable)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Short daytime shifts during the school year, preparing food for students. Great if you want steady school hours and are open to getting a basic School Nutrition certification.

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Location: 1817 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105

Type: Internship/entry-level hourly

Internship/entry-level hourly Pay Range: $11.23 – $18.71/hr + tips

+ tips Why it’s worth a look: Classic barista role with no experience required, flexible scheduling, tips, free shift drink, and employee discount. Perfect if you love coffee and a fast-paced, social environment.

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Location: 1380 Duckwood Drive #101, Eagan, MN 55123 (easy drive from St Paul)

(easy drive from St Paul) Type: Internship/entry-level hourly

Internship/entry-level hourly Pay Range: $11.23 – $18.71/hr + tips

+ tips Why it’s worth a look: Same core role as above, at a different nearby location. Good if Eagan is closer to home or fits your commute better.

Employer: Gameway – Portal Lounge

Location: Saint Paul, MN 55111 (MSP Airport)

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Full-time (part-time also available) Pay: $19/hr

Why it’s worth a look: Entry-level back-of-house role with no experience needed, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid airport parking. Great if you like a clean, organized environment and don’t mind airport hours.

Employer: Kowalski’s Markets

Location: Saint Paul, MN (Grand Market)

Type: Part-time

Part-time Schedule: 5–6 hour shifts, Thu–Sun between 10am–6pm; must be available 2–3 weekend days

Salary: Pay range based on experience (exact numbers not listed)

Pay range based on experience (exact numbers not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Hand out samples, do light cooking, and chat with shoppers about local products. Comes with a 20% employee discount, weekly pay, and fun store events.

Employer: Drury Plaza Hotel St. Paul Downtown

Location: 175 10th Street E, St Paul, MN 55101

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay Range: $12–$22/hr + potential quarterly bonus up to $3,200/year

+ potential quarterly bonus up to Why it’s worth a look: Hotel bar role mixing drinks, serving guests, and helping with light prep. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, hotel discounts, full benefits, and 401(k) match in a well-rated workplace.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh—Saint Paul hospitality roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.