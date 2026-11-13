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📣 Saint Paul Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Saint Paul’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and niche providers. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.
Partner Growth Manager
- Employer: Intuit
- Location: St Paul, MN (Remote – Minnesota pay band)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,500–$216,000 base (Minnesota range) + bonus & equity eligible
Senior post‑sale role owning revenue for mid‑market customers sold through reseller partners. You’ll manage retention and expansion (GRR/NRR quotas), work closely with channel partners, and drive upsell across QuickBooks Advanced and Intuit’s mid‑market suite.
Field Service Specialist (Independent Rep)
- Employer: Galls
- Location: Saint Paul / Minneapolis Metro, MN
- Type: Part-time / As-needed
- Salary: Not listed
Flexible, on‑call style role serving public safety agencies with uniforms, body armor, and duty gear. Great fit for retired or active law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections, or military who want to stay connected to the field and help agencies get the right protective gear.
Outside Sales Representative
- Employer: Aramsco
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $70,000–$90,000 + commission (allowances)
Territory sales role selling products and equipment to specialty contractors in restoration, cleaning, environmental, and more. You’ll grow new and existing accounts, work with vendor partners, and get full‑time benefits including health insurance, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k) with match.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—momentum matters more than perfection.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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