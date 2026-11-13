Saint Paul’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and niche providers. If you like building relationships and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Intuit

Intuit Location: St Paul, MN (Remote – Minnesota pay band)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,500–$216,000 base (Minnesota range) + bonus & equity eligible

Senior post‑sale role owning revenue for mid‑market customers sold through reseller partners. You’ll manage retention and expansion (GRR/NRR quotas), work closely with channel partners, and drive upsell across QuickBooks Advanced and Intuit’s mid‑market suite.

Employer: Galls

Galls Location: Saint Paul / Minneapolis Metro, MN

Type: Part-time / As-needed

Salary: Not listed

Flexible, on‑call style role serving public safety agencies with uniforms, body armor, and duty gear. Great fit for retired or active law enforcement, fire, EMS, corrections, or military who want to stay connected to the field and help agencies get the right protective gear.

Employer: Aramsco

Aramsco Location: Saint Paul, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000–$90,000 + commission (allowances)

Territory sales role selling products and equipment to specialty contractors in restoration, cleaning, environmental, and more. You’ll grow new and existing accounts, work with vendor partners, and get full‑time benefits including health insurance, PTO, holidays, and a 401(k) with match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume this week—momentum matters more than perfection.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.