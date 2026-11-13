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🏗️ Saint Paul Engineering Roles with Multiple $140K–$180K+ Openings
Saint Paul’s engineering scene is busy right now—especially for leaders who like complex systems and real-world impact. Here are several strong roles worth a look this week.
Mechanical Engineering Manager – Medical Devices
- Employer: MGC Diagnostics
- Location: St Paul, MN (hybrid; lab and manufacturing time required)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role over mechanical design for regulated cardiorespiratory medical devices. You’ll lead a growing team, own SolidWorks + PDM processes, and set technical direction across capital equipment, sensors, and patient-contact components.
Systems Engineering Manager
- Employer: TSI
- Location: Shoreview / St Paul, MN area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$180,000/year + potential bonus
Working manager role leading TSI’s systems engineering organization across new product development. Mix of people leadership and deep technical work on embedded, mechanical, electrical, and cloud-connected systems focused on air quality and safety solutions.
CAD Operator
- Employer: Vomela
- Location: Onsite – St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
Production-focused CAD role supporting a visual communications company. Great fit if you have mechanical design and die-creation experience and want steady onsite work with clear projects and cross-team collaboration.
Bridge Market Leader
- Employer: SEH (employee-owned)
- Location: St Paul, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $140,000–$175,000/year
Senior bridge engineering leader role with an employee-owned firm. You’ll manage MnDOT and local bridge projects, lead complex structures (interchanges, river crossings), and drive business development and team growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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