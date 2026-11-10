📅 Minnesota Winter Hazard Awareness Week Nov 16–20, 2026

📅 Winter Hazard Awareness Week will run November 16–20, 2026 across Minnesota. The goal is to help residents lower their risk from winter dangers.

The week is sponsored by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, working with the National Weather Service and other state, federal, and non-profit groups. They will share safety tips through a coordinated media campaign, websites, and social media. The materials are meant to be easy to use in school, church, and civic programs.

Each day has its own safety theme:

Monday – Winter Storms: Hazards from severe winter weather, like heavy snow, ice, and strong winds.

Hazards from severe winter weather, like heavy snow, ice, and strong winds. Tuesday – Outdoor Winter Safety: How to stay safe while working or playing outside in the cold.

How to stay safe while working or playing outside in the cold. Wednesday – Winter Fire Safety: Ways to prevent fires that are more common in winter.

Ways to prevent fires that are more common in winter. Thursday – Indoor Winter Safety: Tips for staying safe and healthy inside homes and other buildings.

Tips for staying safe and healthy inside homes and other buildings. Friday – Winter Driving: Safe driving practices for snow, ice, and poor visibility.

Throughout the week, Minnesota winter hazard awareness resources will be promoted to support each day’s topic, so residents and local groups can share accurate, ready-to-use safety information.